Ajax winger Carlos Borges is Wolverhampton Wanderers' priority signing this summer ahead of Galatasaray's Wilfried Zaha as the window comes to a close, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The club are searching for a replacement for Pedro Neto, who made his way to Chelsea in a big-money deal earlier this summer. However, despite having sold Neto and club captain Max Kilman for over £100m combined, the club reportedly have only around £20m to spend on new arrivals this summer.

Links to Crystal Palace icon Wilfried Zaha have been made over the previous weeks, with the Ivorian winger linked to a Premier League return by way of other clubs too, but Romano reports that Borges is instead the West Midlands side's priority target going into the window's end.

Romano: "Borges is the priority"

The Ajax winger is wanted by Wolves

Carlos Borges is the priority target for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the this summer's closing moments, ahead of links to Zaha that have emanated over the previous days.

Romano reported that the player is keen on a move to the Premier League with Wolves, but do not have an agreement yet with the Dutch giants in order to make a move for the former Manchester City Under-21, which has led to the club drafting alternatives just in case.

Zaha may potentially be one of thoese alternatives, but Romano also stated the difficulty of doing a deal with Galatasaray for his services, with interest in Zaha rife in the Premier League:

"Yeah, he's [Zaha] one of the names [linked with Wolves]. But what I'm hearing is that their priority remains Carlos Borges as a winger to replace Pedro Neto. Let's see if they can find a way with Ajax. The player will be keen on the move, keen on returning to Premier League football, but still no agreement with Ajax, so they are exploring alternatives at the moment. For Zaha, it is not that easy, as several clubs were interested in the player, but Palace, Leicester, all of them understood it was not that easy to get the deal done with Galatasaray, so let's see. It could be one of the last minute names, but still nothing guaranteed"

O'Shea Wants Wolves Move

The Burnley defender prefers a move to Molineux

Wolves target Dara O'Shea would prefer a move to the club over other interested teams at the back end of the transfer window, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Republic of Ireland defender has been at Burnley since last summer, arriving from West Bromwich Albion in an £8m move, but Burnley's relegation from the Premier League has left him with potential other suitors - with Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall having joined The Clarets as a potential replacement.

O'Shea is contracted to Turf Moor until 2027, and is subject to interest from Celtic and Brentford as well as Wolves, who need to identify a replacement for outgoing captain Kilman.