Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in loaning Southampton striker Che Adams, but they need him to sign a new contract first to protect his sell-on value.

Adams has started the Championship season well, scoring three goals in three appearances.

Wolves had considered Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho as a target, but his price was too high, so they turned to Adams instead.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on bringing Southampton striker Che Adams to Molineux on a loan basis; however, they need to wait for him to sign a new contract at St Mary's Stadium due to his current deal being set to expire in 2024, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Che Adams

According to Football Insider, both Wolves and Bournemouth are in discussions to bring in Scotland international Adams before the transfer deadline, while Crystal Palace and Everton remain interested in the former Birmingham City forward.

Sky Sports News report along similar lines that Wolves remain in talks to bring Adams to Molineux and add that Southampton are close to signing his replacement in Sunderland forward Ross Stewart.

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho had also been considered as a target for the Old Gold; however, his price was deemed to be too excessive for Wolves to do business and they have now turned to Adams as Gary O'Neil looks to beef up his forward line before the close of play in the market, as per The Daily Mail.

Adams, who was brought to Southampton for a fee of £15 million back in 2019, has started the Sky Bet Championship campaign in fine form for Saints as they begin to find their feet once again in the English second-tier, as he has registered three goals in his opening three appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that Adams earns £30,000 per week on the books at St Mary's and his contract at Southampton is set to expire in 2024.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10 million Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

What has Alex Crook said about Che Adams?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT journalist Crook has indicated that Wolves want to sign Adams on loan; nevertheless, the 27-year-old will need to first sign an extension at Southampton in order to protect his future sell-on value for the Saints.

When asked about potential arrivals at Molineux, Crook told GMS: "I think they want two, Che Adams would be one that they're hoping to sign on loan from Southampton, but he has to commit to a new contract first because he's out of contract at the end of the season and obviously, if he goes on loan, there's no sell on value for Southampton, so they want him to sign a new deal to protect that value."