Key Takeaways A brave Wolves performance was overshadowed by a masterclass from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke in Chelsea's 6-2 victory.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scored early, with Madueke and Palmer taking over to secure a convincing win.

Madueke's hat-trick, Palmer's assists, and attacking prowess stole the show in the sensational game.

A brave Wolves performance in their first half against Chelsea was soon soundly thwarted by the Blues, with a masterclass from Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke helping Enzo Maresca's men to a huge, confidence-building 6-2 victory.

Chelsea got off to the perfect start in the West Midland's through Nicolas Jackson. Amidst constant hopes for Chelsea to secure a new striker this summer, Jackson staked his claim to the contrary by instinctively guiding home his first goal of the season from Cole Palmer's flicked-on corner.

Barely ten minutes later, Wolves thought they had restored parity through Matheus Cunha, who was found perfectly by a through-on-goal Jorgen Strand Larsen to slide into the back of the net, but the latter had been offside before finding the Brazilian forward in the area.

In a breathless opening section to the match, a big chance for Noni Madueke, who was booed throughout by the Molyneux crowd following his controversial Instagram post regarding the city of Wolverhampton, was beaten away well by Jose Sa after the English winger cut onto his left and shot.

This immediately led to another Wolves counter-attack, which saw Larsen again pick out Cunha at the back post with a low pass, but the Brazilian couldn't divert the ball on goal from a difficult position.

Cunha would not be denied of his goal for much longer, however, as a giveaway in the middle from Moises Caicedo saw a bursting run from Rayan Ait-Nouri eventually lead to him finding the net with a composed, first-time finish.

The chances continued to flow, but it was a moment of Chelsea magic that saw the net bustle again, as a gorgeous long ball from Sanchez picked out Jackson in clean air, who smartly flicked the ball into Cole Palmer's path, who didn't even take a touch before gorgeously lofting the ball over Jose Sa from just outside the area for his first of the season.

But, in the best half of the season so far, another twist to the tale came through as a fine delivery from Ait-Nouri's free-kick picked out Toti Gomes, who placed the ball back across the goalmouth perfectly for Larsen to volley home Wolves' second leveller of the half.

Chelsea would have another answer early in the next half with the goal-gates well open, as Madueke rode the chorus of boos coming his way to chop past Ait-Nouri and flash a deflected effort beyond Jose Sa to put Chelsea ahead once again.

It would be Madueke at it once again to incense the Wolves crowd soon after, as another calm ball into Madueke's path led to his second of the day, speeding past Toti and flashing a right-footed effort into the bottom corner with great aplomb.

And, if Wolves hadn't had enough of Madueke over the last few days, he would soon get his hat-trick for the day, getting onto a third Palmer pass before again knocking it past Toti, and through Sa.

The action petered out towards the final 15 or so, save for a rocket of a volley from Mario Lemina to potentially get Wolves back into the game, but a flick back across goal from Toti that preceeded it saw the virtual flag rise.

The denied goal seemed to spark the goalscoring gods back into action, as three Chelsea substitutes combined for a sixth Blue strike. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent former Wolves man Pedro Neto bursting down the left wing, before he pulled the ball back for his compatriot João Félix, who made no mistake with a powerful finish to score on his second Chelsea debut.

Chelsea didn't dampen things down from there, with Felix and Nkunku seeing two other chances, but eventually a chaotic affair in the West Midland's was drawn to a close. A sensational game.

Wolves Stats Chelsea 39% Possession 61% 12 Shots 14 4 Shots on target 8 5 Corners 5 13 Fouls 13 2 Cards 3

Match Highlights

Wolves Player Ratings

GK - Jose Sa - 4/10

Made a few smart saves, but was caught out big time by Palmer. Was helpless to the haul of goals, to be fair, but his rating must be hit by it.

RB - Matt Doherty - 6/10

Was good defensively, winning 100% of his duels, but didn't add much when he stepped up.

CB - Yerson Mosquera - 5/10

Misplaced several passes, but was astute in one-on-one defending. Part of the regiment that were caught napping for several Chelsea goals.

CB - Toti Gomes - 5/10

Made some decent interventions under threat from Jackson, and placed a lovely header across the Chelsea goal for Larsen's equaliser, but didn't have his best day when Madueke got a run at him.

LB - Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

Had a tough defensive game against Madueke, but was full of energy, pace and power. Delivered a wonderful driving run, complete with a fine pass to assist Cunha for 1-1, and a nice free-kick on the way to 2-2.

CM - Joao Gomes - 6/10

Partnered well with Lemina in the centre, working similar roles, but was perhaps a little less accurate with his passing.

CM - Mario Lemina - 6/10

A strong enough showing from the captain. Combined some mazy, vital runs forward with sound defending and astute, forward-thinking passing, but was caught half asleep by Jackson before Madueke added his third of the day. Smashed a third of the day in for Wolves, only for a previous offside to deny him.

AM - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 7/10

Battled brilliantly from the games heart, causing the giveaway that led to Wolves' equaliser. Picked out several excellent passes as Wolves began to twist the knife in the first half.

RW - Hee-Chan Hwang - 5/10

Didn't get much of a chance to add anything, and was unsuccessful in most of his battles.

LW - Matheus Cunha - 7/10

A huge threat throughout the first half for Wolves, but dwindled in prominance on his way to being taken off. Was denied of one goal by the flag, but got his side level soon after. Full of neccesary spirit and effort in the vital Wolves press.

ST - Jorgen Strand Larsen - 7/10

Showed excellent threat with some incisive playmaking. Got Wolves level for the second time of the afternoon with a well-placed volley. A constant thorn.

Sub - Daniel Podence - 5/10

Didn't add much more than Hwang, his predecessor.

Sub - Craig Dawson - 5/10

Came on to stop the Chelsea goal glut, and didn't.

Sub - Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Like Podence, did little to try and change the tide of the match.

Sub - Rodrigo Gomes - 4/10

Barely got on the ball in his 31-minute showing, making just two passes.

Sub - Tommy Doyle - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Didn't have much chance with the Wolves goals, but had a huge hand in Chelsea's second with a sensational long ball for Jackson.

RB - Malo Gusto - 8/10

Made several vital tackles, and was a very tough opponent to get at for Wolves throughout.

CB - Wesley Fofana - 7/10

Comfortable with some of his distribution, but didn't find much luck in the air against Larsen.

CB - Levi Colwill - 8/10

Was superb with his long-range distribution, and won 100% of his ground duels. Solid.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Was sublime with his long range passing, and made a few vital interventions throughout. A necessarily solid operator.

CM - Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Guilty of a cheap giveaway of possession on Wolves' way to their first leveler, but more than made up for it with some excellent forward passes.

CM - Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Pulled off some lovely long passes forward, but got lost in the Wolves transition from time to time.

AM - Cole Palmer - 10/10

Didn't get the assist for Jackson's goal, thanks to the inadvertant flick-on, but had his hand to play in the opener nontheless. Followed this with an early goal of the season shout, with a sensational, first-time lob from the edge of the area, before supplying a hat-trick of assists for Noni Madueke.

RW - Noni Madueke - 10/10

Found joy against the Wolves left, displaying some lovely pace and trickery. Got the better of Ait-Nouri on a few occasions, and got himself a goal in that fashion early in the second before following up with a clinical finish before the hour for his brace, and another soon after for the treble. A wonderful performance.

LW - Mykhaylo Mudryk - 5/10

Had the odd chance or two to display his lightning pace, but failed to find the final action fairly consistently. Taken off at half-time for Neto.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 9/10

Got Chelsea off to the perfect start with an instinctive header in the box in the second minute of play. Followed it up with a lovely flick into the path of Palmer before his wonder-goal, before adding a vital link-up for two of Palmer's assist for Madueke.

Sub - Pedro Neto - 7/10

An assist against his former employers, with no lacking in celebration. Strong showing.

Sub - Joao Felix - 8/10

A goal on his second Chelsea debut will have settled the nerves nicely. Added a small injection of pace and energy to get the goals flowing again.

Sub - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7/10

Sent a wonderful ball down the left flank to preceed Neto's assist for Felix. Looked comfortable, and took over from Caicedo well.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - N/A

Didn't have much time to make a big impact.

Sub - Renato Veiga - 6/10

Came on to replenish the energy at left-back, and did so.

Men of the Match - Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke

Perhaps an unconventional approach from ourselves here, but it's impossible to say no to either one of Palmer and Madueke today.

The attacking duo were at their brilliant best. The former grabbing an early goal of the season contender, as well as supplying a hat-trick of assists. All three of those assists were struck home by Madueke, who was a constant threat to the Wolves back-line this afternoon with the goals to match.

Stunning, stunning displays from the pair of them.