Highlights Chelsea looking for a first league win in the Enzo Maresca era.

Both sides kicked off with a loss to start the season against Arsenal and Man City.

Wolves did the double over Chelsea last season and could make things very difficult at Molineux.

Chelsea have not beaten Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League since 2019, when they triumphed 5-2, with Tammy Abraham scoring four goals. One was in his own net, but he did get a Chelsea hat-trick. In the four league games at Molineux between the two sides since then, have seen a 0-0 draw and three wins for Wolves, with an aggregate score of 5-2.

Wolves did the double over Chelsea last season. Their 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge featured a Matheus Cunha hat-trick, and was their first win at Chelsea since goals by John Richards and Billy Rafferty saw them last win there way back in 1979. Can Wolves follow up and beat Chelsea four times in a row for the first time in the club's history?

Wolves vs. Chelsea: Match Information When August 25th, 2024 Where Molineux Time 2pm BST TV Not televised

Outcome

Wolves are arguably in better form than Chelsea

Wolves put up more of a fight against Arsenal than Chelsea did against Manchester City on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. Given the amount of change at Stamford Bridge since Mauricio Pochettino left as manager there appears to be a pessimistic air around the club, one that current manager Enzo Maresca will need to quell very soon. A win at Wolves would go some way to start doing that, but Gary O'Neil will know how to select his team. Although on the back foot against Arsenal for much of the first half, they got a foothold on the game in the second and had good spells in the game and will be well be prepared for Chelsea's visit.

Outcome odds (via Paddy Power) Wolves win 7/2 Chelsea win 8/11 Draw 14/5

Over / Under

Varying scorelines down the years

The scores in this fixture over the years have been haphazard and unpredictable, to say the least. They drew 0-0 twice in 2021, but there have been scores of 5-2, 6-0 and 4-2 in the fixture over the last 20 years. Chelsea are a much changed side since last winning at Wolves in 2019, with not a single member of the 18-man squad they took to Molineux that day in September still at the club.

There have been 17 goals in the last six games between the two at an average of 2.8 goals per game, so it will come as no surprise that the odds for under 0.5 goals are 12/1 - even though there was one nil-nil between the two sides in the last six games.

Over / Under odds (via Paddy Power) Under 1.5 12/1 Over 1.5 1/200 Under 3.5 9/20 Over 3.5 31/20

Prediction

Wolves could make life difficult for Chelsea

Gary O'Neil was short-tempered with a few decisions at Arsenal, and he will no doubt have Wolves fired-up among a home crowd for the visit of Chelsea, who looked a little flat in pre-season and not much better against Manchester City. Although many teams struggle against City, this could well be Wolves' day to sneak this game by a goal to nil.

