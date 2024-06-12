Highlights Wolves may sell Chiquinho to make room for a new striker, potentially boosting their goal-scoring abilities in the upcoming season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Chiquinho is being linked with a move away ahead of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, with the club keen to offload those deemed surplus to requirements with a new striker needed in the squad.

Gary O’Neil and Co enjoyed a relatively fruitful season, largely without a recognised centre forward, in 2023/24 after concluding the campaign in 14th spot. In 38 league outings, the club scored just 50 goals and securing a goal-gobbling addition could boost their status in the top flight.

That said, they were only three points adrift of tenth-placed Crystal Palace and those associated with the club, with a successful summer of business behind them, hoping they can secure a top-half finish once August hits and the new campaign gets underway.

Before the club can think about what next term will bring, O’Neil and his recruitment team will be working tirelessly to ensure their squad is in the best shape possible - and that could mean parting ways with 24-year-old Chiquinho.

Having secured his signature back in January 2022 from Estoril Praia, the left-winger - who is expected to be part of the squad for pre-season - has played just nine games across all competitions for the Molineux-based outfit.

Since arriving at the Premier League club, Chiquinho has embarked on two separate loan spells at Stoke City and, most recently, Famalicao in a bid to give him extra minutes - but once he returns this summer, GMS sources have confirmed that he could be available to move onto pastures new.

Chiquinho - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards GD Estoril Praia 44 6 8 10/0 GD Estoril Praia U23 40 14 2 11/0 FC Famalicao 27 5 4 10/1 Wolves 9 0 3 0/0 Stoke City 4 0 0 0/0 Wolves U21 3 0 1 0/0

With Braga interested in his services, the once-capped Portugal Under-21 international will jump at the chance of revitalising his once-promising career, but sources are suggesting that there is every possibility that Wolves will go back on their word and keep him beyond the summer.

Like the majority of clubs in the English top tier, Wolves are keen to free up space in their squad in order to snare further reinforcements, thus bettering their chance of a brilliant season under O’Neil’s stewardship in 2024/25. And according to The Athletic, securing a specialist central striker is at the top of their priority list.

And with the club eager to make a relatively quick decision on the future of the aforementioned Chiquinho, it may not be long until Wolves announce a new striker to lead their line going forwards. According to O Jogo, Wolves would be willing to part ways with Chiquinho for £8.5 million.

For much of 2023/24, makeshift frontmen were used and adding a (by trade) number nine would allow the likes of Hwang Hee-chan to return to their most favorable positions. Having seemingly missed out on Southampton’s Che Adams, Chelsea striker Armando Broja is among those who the club admire.

Both Sasa Kaladjzic and Fabio Silva, viewed as potential replacements for Raul Jimenez, have flattered to deceive since their respective arrivals and, as such, GMS sources have revealed that the crux of Wolves’ transfer deals will be focused around bringing in a new talisman.