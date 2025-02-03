Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to agreeing a deal for Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi, according to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath.

The Molineux club have been on the lookout for more options in the middle of the park and had been strongly linked with Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazkho, having reportedly tabled a bid for the Ukraine international.

However, it now appears Vitor Pereira's side are going in a slightly different direction, amid news they are closing in on a deal for Reims star Munetsi. Mike McGrath told his followers on X:

"Wolves are close to agreeing a deal with Reims for Marshall Munetsi. The 28yr-old Zimbabwe international has been a regular in Ligue 1 for five seasons and targeted to bolster Vitor Pereira's midfield."

Munetsi has indeed been a reliable performer for Reims in recent seasons. Since signing from Orlando Pirates in 2019, he has gone on to make nearly 151 appearances in Ligue 1, contributing 21 goals and 11 assists.

So far this season, he has averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.7 shots and 1 key pass per game (as per Whoscored), suggesting a busy all-round game which sees the 28-year-old contribute to all phases of play.

The Zimbabwe internation could help fill a void left by Mario Lemina, who has fallen out of favour with Wolves boss Pereira, having allegedly asked to leave the club and shown a reluctance to play for the first team.

Munetsi may not be Wolves' only signing on deadline day, either, with the Midlands club expected to try and sign a centre-back having missed out on now-Tottenham defender Kevin Danso.