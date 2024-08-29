Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on a deal for Fluminense midfielder Andre, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Gary O’Neil’s side are in advanced talks over a move worth £21 million, with an agreement now in the final stages ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

The five-time capped Brazilian international was previously linked with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Fulham.

Wolves are now on the verge of finalising a deal for the "top-class" Andre, which would mark their fifth signing of the summer in what has been a fairly quiet window for the Molineux outfit.

Andre will soon join the likes of Tommy Doyle, Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is on loan from Celta Vigo, with further signings expected before the window closes on Friday.

Wolves are yet to introduce a replacement for Pedro Neto, who joined Chelsea earlier this month, with Ajax starlet Carlos Forbs still a priority candidate to bolster O’Neil’s frontline ahead of the deadline.

Andre Close to Molineux Move

Deemed ‘excellent’ move for Wolves

Romano, speaking on his Playback live show, revealed Wolves’ deal to sign Andre is now nearing completion, with clubs in advanced talks over the Brazil international’s switch:

“Wolves and Fluminense are closing in on the deal for Andre. So the agreement for Andre is really, really close at the final stages. “I think tomorrow we will have the here we go and Andre will be a new Wolves player. “Excellent addition, because deal is now at 95% complete. The player really wanted to see Europe, quality, smart player, a fighter. “I think this is an excellent move for Wolverhampton. So congratulations on this one.”

Andre, who was praised by Pep Guardiola as ‘quality’, has publicly admitted to being keen on a move to the Premier League before his proposed move to Fulham fell through earlier in the window.

The defensive midfielder joined Fluminense in 2021 and has made 197 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and registering four assists in the process.

Last year, he helped the Brazilian giants lift the Copa Libertadores – South America's equivalent of the Champions League – for the first time in the club’s history.

Andre's Fluminense Career Stats (2021-2024) Games 197 Goals 4 Assists 4 Major trophies 2

Gary O’Neil’s side are in desperate need of late reinforcements, having lost their first two matches of the Premier League campaign, including a 6-2 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed the Molineux outfit could be looking to make two or three late signings before Friday’s deadline.

Wolves Nearing Sam Johnstone Move

Working towards a deal for goalkeeper

Wolves are close to reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign their backup goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a long-term deal, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly working towards a £10million deal for the English shot-stopper, who is looking to depart for first-team football before the transfer deadline.

The former Manchester United man has been on the bench for the Eagles’ opening two Premier League matches, before he was stripped of his No. 1 shirt in a clear indication that Dean Henderson will be Oliver Glasner’s first-choice this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-08-24.