Wolverhampton Wanderers’ potential decision to favour David Bentley over Jose Sa would ‘still be a gamble’, Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sa, despite his impressive Wolves career, has been dropped to the bench for Bentley for the past two outings, which has cast doubt over his future at the club.

Wolves’ usual backup goalkeeper Bentley is putting Sa under pressure as the transfer window nears closer.

Football Insider has reported that the Portugal international is keen to depart this summer after the Molineux faithful have begun to turn on him.

Sa arrived at the Midlands club from Olympiakos for a reported fee of £6.25m, according to Sky Sports, and picked up the players’ Player of the Season and supporters’ Player of the Season in his inaugural season in England.

But things seem to have taken a turn for the worse.

Sa was dropped to the bench for their away trip to Manchester United and remained side-lined for their 1-1 draw with Everton, where Bentley played a full 180 minutes behind the Wolves’ back line.

Now, with Premier League football for next term secured, the higher-ups at the club have an important decision to make to prove to the rest of the division they are worthy of their top-division status.

What did Dean Jones say about Wolves and their goalkeeper dilemma?

Jones suggested that although Sa’s performance levels have taken a hit this season, Bentley also has flaws, leaving Wolves in quite the predicament of whom to choose as their first-choice man between the sticks going forward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I mean, I don’t think Bentley is flawless himself in his performances, but obviously he’s still growing as a Premier League goalkeeper, so that’s to be expected. Jose Sa’s form has been a big concern, but it’s still a gamble to go from Jose Sa to Bentley as your number one. It would definitely be a risk.”

Who should be Wolves’ number one goalkeeper?

Sa replaced the outgoing Rui Patricio in 2021 and has kept 22 clean sheets in a total of 72 outings for the mid-table dwellers Wolves, with 11 of those coming in the 2022/23 season.

The former Player of the Year winner revealed earlier this season that he continued to protect the Wolves goal despite sustaining a broken wrist in August.

The 30-year-old has been ever-present in net since his arrival two years ago but has been shunted to the bench as of late following a poor run of form.

A change in managerial personnel may see Sa fall out of favour in the Midlands and would make a move to another club worthwhile. However, a new head boss could take one look at his impressive stint in a Wolves shirt and decide to extend his contract, one in which has three years remaining.