Highlights Wolves have seen significant changes in both their managerial staff and the players since their promotion to the Premier League, with three managers leaving and several key players departing in recent transfer windows.

Conor Coady, who spent nine years at Wolves, made a surprising move to Leicester City in the summer of 2022, and looks on course for promotion.

Dion Sanderson joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal and has already made a significant impact with the club.

Wolves are embarking on their sixth successive season in the Premier League in 2023/24 after gaining promotion from the Championship in 2018. A lot has changed within the club since that time with three managers having departed Molineux including Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage and Julen Lopetegui.

The latter was replaced by former Bournemouth boss - Gary O'Neil - as recently as the summer of 2023, mere days before the Premier League season kicked-off. It is not just in the dug-out that personnel has changed significantly since the clubs return to the top flight, with many players coming and going in that time.

The most recent transfer window has seen several members of the first-team squad move on in the pursuit of new challenges with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jiminez departing after spending many years at the club among others.

Former club captain, Conor Coady, brought his nine-year stay at Molineux to a close while Dion Sanderson - who came through the youth ranks at the club - also found a new club in a search for first-team football. We decided to take a look at the careers of Coady and Sanderson since leaving Wolves as well as the impact their loss has had on the team.

Conor Coady - Leicester City

The English centre-back actually hasn't been seen in Wolves colours for well over 12 months now as he spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Everton. It came as a surprise to see Coady firstly loaned out, and then sold on a permanent deal to Leicester the following summer after the defender was a mainstay at the heart of the defence upon their promotion.

Coady has only played three times for his new club so far after being signed for a reported fee of £7.5 million, per Transfermarkt. His place within the Foxes' line-up is dependent on the tactical set-up as they have thus far been moving between different systems. Should Leicester look to play with three centre-backs, it is extremely likely that Coady will find himself in the team as he has excelled in such a formation over the years.

When that switches to a back four, however, the 30-year-old looks like he will struggle to be a regular starter due to the competition for places within the squad, along with other players' suitability to playing in a back four. There is no doubt that the experience he brings to the squad is invaluable for a team looking to gain promotion straight back to the top flight.

Conor Coady's Wolves career

Having come through the academy at Liverpool, Coady never really made it at the Merseyside club and was allowed to leave for Huddersfield Town in 2014 for a nominal fee. At the time, he was playing as a defensive minded midfielder but his move to Wolves the following year was the start of his redemption arc in the game. Reinventing himself as a rock solid centre-back, Coady slowly grew in confidence and leadership qualities on his way to becoming the captain of the club.

His first goal for Wolves came in a 4-0 success against Bolton Wanderers in the game that saw the side secure the Championship title in 2018. The club's return to the Premier League saw the best of Coady as he starred in the defence that achieved an impressive seventh place finish in the top flight.

After more than 300 appearances for the West Midlands outfit, it became apparent that the switch to a back four was the end of Coady's time as an ever-present within the side. His move to Everton on loan proved he can still be a solid option for a Premier League side and Leicester will be in good hands should they make their way back into the division.

Conor Coady's career (via Transfermarkt)

Club Appearances Wolves 317 Sheffield United 50 Huddersfield Town 48 Everton 25 Leicester City 3 Liverpool 2

Dion Sanderson - Birmingham City

Another defender to have exited Wolves over the summer is the 23-year-old centre-back as he joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Much like Coady, Sanderson is clearly a strong leader and presence within his team as he was appointed captain upon his permanent arrival.

This is actually the third spell he has had with the club, after being on loan for the first half of the 2021/22 season and most recently, the 2022/23 season. Sanderson clearly made a big impression during these spells with the club keen on securing his signature on a more long-term contract. Despite still being young, the defender has made 63 appearances for the Blues in the infancy of his career.

The club have made a very strong start to the new season as they find themselves in 6th place at time of writing and Sanderson has been a vital part of that success so far as he has featured in all 11 games of the Championship campaign.

Dion Sanderson's Wolves career

Sanderson joined the Wolves academy at the age of eight-years-old back in 2007, but would only go on to make a single competitive appearance for the club in an EFL Cup match against Aston Villa. He made a name for himself with various loan spells at Sunderland, Cardiff City and QPR along with the aforementioned Birmingham City loan spells.

There were a lot of games played in the youth teams at Wolves, with many perhaps believing he had a big future at the club and maybe the fact the club reached the Premier League when they did held him back slightly. If they had still been in the Championship when he reached an age to play senior football, he may have got his chance at Molineux.

Sanderson looks like he could be on track to make it back into the Premier League at some point in his career, particularly with Birmingham performing so well in the second tier of English football, and a match against Wolves could therefore be on the cards. He is impressing so much at the level he is playing, that a move back to the club could also be within the realm of possibility.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.