Wolverhampton Wanderers' strong season in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil has given fans confidence that they can continue forward and spend money on new targets in the summer to record a top-half finish - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the club are considering a move for Famalicao full-back Francisco Moura.

The West Midlands outfit were tipped as one of the favourites to go down last season amid financial woes, but O'Neil - who came in for Julen Lopetegui at the start of the campaign after he was let go by Bournemouth - dragged them to ninth in the table by the start of March, before a late collapse at the end of the season saw Wolves pick up just four points from 10 games to end the season on a slightly sour note. But with money available this summer, Wolves will be on the hunt for signings to help improve the squad.

Wolves: Transfer News Latest

The Molineux side could have money to spend this summer

Wolves went on a superb run of form throughout the turn of the new year, with their 1-0 win over Burnley at the start of December marking the beginning of a 14-game streak which saw them win eight games in the top-flight, losing just four times in the process - and with signings in the summer, that could be developed upon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have won 17 of their 45 games in charge of Gary O'Neil.

Links to Armando Broja and Eddie Nketiah have surfaced with Wolves' clear need for a striker being well documented; though star winger Pedro Neto could depart for Manchester City or Newcastle. Elsewhere, star attacker Matheus Cunha has been linked with a £60million move to Manchester United and as a result, that could force Wolves into further action for goalscoring talents.

Sources: Wolves Target Moura

The left-back is wanted by Molineux transfer chiefs

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Wolves have made initial contact with Moura and Famalicao over a potential move to the Premier League. The left-back, 24, came through the youth ranks at Braga, where he made a spate of appearances before joining Famalicao on a permanent basis last summer.

The left-back would cost £8.5million should Wolves aim to sign him permanently, with left-back being a huge area of need for the club. Rayan Ait-Nouri continues to attract interest from across the big leagues, and having impressed in a left midfield role, he represents the perfect modern-day full-back - which will see him potentially on the move this summer. The Algerian defender has been a regular under O'Neil's tutelage.

Gary O'Neil's Premier League statistics - Wolves divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 13 =10th Losses 18 14th Goals scored 50 15th Goals conceded 65 12th xG 52.07 16th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

Meanwhile, Hugo Bueno could also leave on loan this summer, and that has forced Molineux chiefs into action by scouting Moura as a potential target to come into the mix.

At just 24, Moura still has plenty of developing to do, though he has featured in over 100 Primeira Liga fixtures throughout his career already, with the highlight coming as he bagged a brace away at Benfica whilst with Braga back in November 2020 - and a step up to the Premier League could be next.

Wolves Need to Target Young Players

A reliance on older stars in recent years has left them short

Whilst signings such as Joao Moutinho have been good for Wolves when they joined the top-flight, other Premier League clubs who aren't in European competition need to buy young and sell high if they are to have any chance of breaking the mould.

Brighton have done so in recent years with their impressive scouting network, and Crystal Palace appear to be the next club on that path with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton all earning plaudits for the Eagles.

Wolves have done so in recent seasons with Neto, Joao Gomes, Max Kilman and the like but having sold off Morgan Gibbs-White and Nathan Collins to other top-flight clubs for values lower than their market value at present, alongside failing to replace Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, they will need to go again.

