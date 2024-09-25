Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified former Premier League defenders James Tomkins and Paul Dummett as emergency replacements for the injured Yerson Mosquera, journalist Graeme Bailey has reported.

Wolves are reportedly looking for “smart short-term options” to replace the promising centre-back, who faces a significant period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa. The Colombian ace is unlikely to feature for Gary O’Neil’s side again this season after starting in all five of Wolves’ Premier League games this term.

Mosquera spent last season on loan at Villarreal but was brought back into the first-team picture to replace captain Max Kilman, who departed for West Ham in the summer transfer window in a £40m deal.

The 23-year-old’s setback is a serious blow for Wolves, who were already short in defence after failing to sign a new centre-back before the new campaign and remain winless and bottom of the Premier League after five games.

Wolves Eyeing Tomkins and Dummett

To replace Yerson Mosquera

According to Bailey, Wolves are now considering moves for free-agent duo Dummett and Tomkins after losing Mosquera to a potentially season-ending injury.

With no space left in their 25-man squad for any non-homegrown players, the Molineux outfit have reportedly ruled out moves for former RB Salzburg ace Oumar Solet, as well as ex-Liverpool stalwart Joel Matip.

Eyed as short-term solutions, both 35-year-old Tomkins and 32-year-old Dummett departed Premier League clubs at the end of last season, with Tomkins ending his eight-year spell at Crystal Palace, while Dummett was released by his youth club Newcastle after 11 seasons with the senior team.

Given that Mosquera is primarily a right-footed defender, Tomkins, who has been described as "perfect", would potentially make more sense for Gary O’Neil, as Dummett has spent the entirety of his career on the left. While being useful additions to the squad, neither of the veterans would be expected to play a massive role in Wolves’ backline, with Santiago Bueno now in line for a bigger role following Mosquera’s injury.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international, who replaced Mosquera on Saturday, made his first appearance of the top-flight season and has also featured in the EFL Cup this season.

James Tomkins and Paul Dummett Career Stats (Premier League) James Tomkins Paul Dummett Games 289 151 Goals 14 3 Assists 7 0 Yellow / red cards 47 / 3 16 / 1 Minutes played 23,147 11,435

O’Neil ‘Under No Pressure’ at Wolves

Despite dismal start to Premier League season

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil’s position at Molineux seems to be under no serious pressure at the moment, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing the English tactician’s future is safe despite a dismal start to the Premier League campaign.

Wolves have won only one of their six competitive games this season, a 2-0 victory over Championship side Burnley in the second round of the EFL Cup, and sit bottom of the Premier League after five games.

However, per GMS sources, it appears that O’Neil is seen as a long-term appointment at Molineux, having just signed a new three-year deal on fresh terms.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.