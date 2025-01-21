Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several clubs showing interest in Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, according to O Jogo (via Sport Witness).

Wolves, along with Fulham, Aston Villa, Genoa and Udinese, are reportedly keen on the 23-year-old and are considering making a proposal to sign Catamo before the transfer deadline on February 3.

The Molineux side may soon return to the Portuguese market after missing out on winger Manu Silva, who opted to join Benfica, and have identified Catamo as a potential alternative on the wing.

Wolves have yet to make another signing in January after welcoming defender Emmanuel Agbadou but are expecting a busy end to the winter window, with a new winger now in their sights.

Wolves Want Geny Catamo

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to O Jogo, while Catamo is happy at Sporting, he is open to securing an improved contract amid growing interest from Premier League clubs, including Wolves.

The 23-year-old winger is one to watch in the final stages of the winter market, though there is a possibility he could remain at Sporting if offered a new deal.

Catamo has primarily been a squad player for the Portuguese giants this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The 23-year-old, who joined Sporting’s youth setup in 2019, broke into the first team four years later and has since made 71 senior appearances, contributing to 19 goals.

In addition to potential signings, Wolves are hoping to fend off Premier League interest in Matheus Cunha this month, with Arsenal long-term admirers of the Brazilian.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cunha has a verbal agreement to extend his Molineux contract, but final details are yet to be resolved, leaving a window of opportunity for interested clubs.

Geny Catamo's Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 29 Goals 4 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 488 Minutes played 1,952

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.