Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a swoop for West Brom boss, Carlos Corberan, among a number of candidates following their decision to sack Gary O'Neil, reveals Alan Nixon.

The English tactician left Wolves languishing in 19th in the Premier League table, five points away from safety, in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for the midlands-based outfit. With just two victories in 16 outings, the 94th minute winner from newly-promoted Ipswich Town this weekend was the final nail in the coffin for O'Neil, who has since been dismissed from his post as manager, having been appointed in August last year.

Wolves Eyeing Replacement for O'Neil

West Brom's Corberan is a reported target

Per Nixon, via Patreon, Wolves have been "sounding out managers" to replace O'Neil, and they are now expected to hasten their search for a new boss to fill the vacancy. Corberan is a purported target, with the Spaniard currently at the Baggies' helm. The former Olympiacos manager has coached at the Hawthorns since October 2022, and he currently has his side 7th in the EFL Championship.

Despite a promising start to the campaign, Corberan's men have stagnated in recent weeks, only mustering two wins and 10 draws in the last 12 ties. However, their prospects of promotion to the top-flight are still alive, and West Brom came agonizingly close last term, falling short in the play-off semi-finals.

If Wolves are to make a move for the West Brom head coach, they may well be asked to cough up a £4 million fee as compensation to pry him away from the West Midlands club, per Ben Jacobs.

Meanwhile, rumors had previously circulated of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's potential appointment, but it was later revealed the former Manchester United boss was merely paying a visit to his former assistant at Old Traffiord, Kieran McKenna. The likes of Graham Potter, David Moyes and John Eustace are all believed to be on the shortlist alongside Corberan as well.