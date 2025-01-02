Wolverhampton Wanderers could re-ignite their interest in Diego Carlos with Aston Villa considering offloading the Brazilian defender, as per The Telegraph.

A new centre-back signing is a priority for Vitor Pereira this month as he looks to push the West Midlands outfit further up the Premier League table. His side have been excellent going forward, with Matheus Cunha shining, but defensively, they have left much to be admired.

Wolves have the joint-worst record of conceding goals in the league, having shipped 42 goals in 19 games. The shaky defence has made three errors leading to goals, and Pereira will want to rectify this in the current transfer window.

Carlos, 31, was on the Old Gold's radar in the summer but stayed at Villa Park. He's been in and out of Unai Emery's XI this term. The former Sevilla star has made 10 league appearances but has been an ever-present in the UEFA Champions League.

Diego Carlos Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 10 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.6 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.2 Clearances Per Game 3.5 Ground Duels Won 1.1 (44%) Aerial Duels Won 1.1 (50%)

Villa are prepared to cash in on Carlos if a suitable offer is made. The veteran defender has a year left on his contract with the Villans.

Wolves To Come Back In For Diego Carlos

Vitor Pereira Needs More Experience At The Back

John Percy claims 17th-placed Wolves are considering centre-back targets in the Premier League and abroad as they battle against relegation. Villa's Carlos remains a target, while they are also eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion's Adam Webster.

Carlos' strength, leadership qualities and aerial dominance are all characteristics that could help Pereira continue to turn things around at Molineux. Given the relegation battlers' defensive issues this season, a player previously deemed a 'man-mountain' by Gary Neville will expect to become an immediate starter if he makes the move.

The Brazilian joined Villa from Sevilla in July 2022 for £26 million after negotiating a lower fee than the La Liga giants' £38 million valuation. He won the UEFA Europa League before arriving at Villa Park, where he went on to make 58 appearances, helping the Villans qualify for the Champions League last season.

There's no word how much Carlos could cost, but they were willing to entertain offers last summer to help their PSR (Profit & Sustainability Rules) situation. He's purported to earn £100,000 per week and is one of the club's highest earners.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.