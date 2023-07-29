Wolverhampton Wanderers remain committed in their pursuit to sign one of the Premier League's most promising players, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui's side have endured a mixed summer so far, with their transfer plans blighted by FFP concerns.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news

Despite achieving the unlikely by keeping Wolves in the top flight last season, Lopetegui hasn't been backed by his board so far this summer, with their transfer activity having been minimal.

That's because the West Midlands outfit are reportedly struggling with FFP and are having to be careful with how much money they spend in the market.

It's claimed by The Athletic that Lopetegui was left 'surprised' by Wolves' financial situation at the backend of last season, with the Spanish coach considering his future as a result.

Lopetegui has since revealed he is committed to the Premier League side and will remain in charge ahead of the new campaign, but it hasn't been without its problems for the Wanderers.

They were forced to sell club captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, pocketing a fee reported to be in the region of £47 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

Wolves fans are yet to see that money reinvested into the side, with the hierarchy having so far looked to make shrewd signings, instead of expensive ones.

That was the case with the free acquisition of Matt Doherty, who returned to the club following a dismal spell with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Admittedly not the most inspiring of signings, Wolves are however said to be upping the ante in their pursuits of an attacking midfielder before the season begins, with Jones revealing one Premier League starlet is on their radar.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted Wolves' transfer business has been sluggish so far, but predicted that will likely change as the season approaches.

Commenting on their so-far unsuccessful approach for Bristol City man Alex Scott, the reliable journalist hinted they could soon switch attention to Manchester City's James McAtee.

On the teenager, Jones said: “If Wolves can’t get to the Scott deal and satisfy Bristol City then I do expect them to go back to City about McAtee.

“He’s been involved in their pre-season games, he even scored against Bayern Munich the other day, and Wolves didn’t have any joy with their last approach but once we get towards the start of the season and it becomes more clear what his role in that squad is there might be more chance of a breakthrough.

“He’s a really good player that I think can make the grade at City but I do have my doubts about him asserting himself there right now. One more loan might be needed.”

What's next for Wolves this summer?

McAtee would make for a superb signing, should Wolves be able to pry the Englishman away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It was reported earlier in the window by The Manchester Evening News that City had already fended off offers for the young Englishman, with bids as high as £30m having been rejected by the Premier League side.

Having come through City's world-renowned academy - which Pep Guardiola recently described as 'exceptional' - McAtee has a huge premium attached to his head and is unlikely to be allowed to leave on a permanent transfer this summer.

However, should the opportunity to secure a loan move for the 20-year-old surface, it's something Wolves should jump at the chance to wrap up.