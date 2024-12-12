Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has been given a vote of confidence to turn their poor form around, despite only picking up nine points all season in the Premier League - but a report has claimed that he could still be replaced ahead of their relegation six-pointer with Ipswich Town over the weekend.

O'Neil was made Wolves manager just days before the start of last season, and despite player sales, he dragged them to a 14th-placed finish in the league, avoiding relegation woes throughout. This season hasn't gone to plan though, and with mounting pressure over his future, reports have stated that he could even be replaced in the next couple of days.

Report: O'Neil 'Could Be Replaced' by Weekend

He is currently set to take charge vs Ipswich but that could change

The report from The Athletic states that O'Neil's position is 'close to untenable', which means that the clash against Ipswich is set to provide an 'uncomfortable, hostile and toxic' afternoon.

Wolves officials believe that, following some wonders last season in which the club made the FA Cup quarter-finals and beat Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the league along the way, O'Neil has a 'long and successful' career in management ahead of him.

Wolves' Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 =17th Goals scored 23 =8th Goals conceded 38 20th Shots For Per Game 10.7 17th Shots Against Per Game 14.9 15th xG 17.89 18th

O'Neil has been given the opportunity to put an end to his poor form in the two upcoming games against fellow relegation outfits Ipswich and Leicester City - before two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who have both struggled for form in recent weeks.

However, whilst the former Liverpool coach is looking for solutions from his playing squad, club chiefs are continuing to look at further options to replace him.

Conversations are ongoing with potential candidates, and he may even be replaced by the weekend - though the likely scenario is that O'Neil will take the reins for the game against the Tractor Boys in a clash that promises to be 'highly charged' with fan anger, directed at O'Neil and those in the boardroom. It's an uncomfortable prospect for the young coach, though for the time being, it's a scenario that is still considered to be better than bringing in any alternatives.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have only won two of their Premier League games this season.

A loss for Wolves would see Ipswich go three points clear of them, whilst they would remain a minimum of four points adrift of safety even if Crystal Palace fail to pick up any points in Sunday's M23 derby against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Related John Percy Shares Big Gary O'Neil Sack Update out of Wolves Wolves have made a decision on whether to sack Gary O'Neil following defeat to West Ham.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-12-24.