Wolverhampton Wanderers are already "preparing for a future without" Rúben Neves at the club, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Neves has been linked with a move away from Wolves having failed to come to an agreement surrounding a contract extension.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Rúben Neves

As per a report by The Telegraph, the Wolves hierarchy have conceded their chances of keeping Neves at the club beyond the current campaign are next to none.

It's claimed Julen Lopetegui and the rest of the Wolves backroom staff are already looking towards summer alternatives, with Neves all but nailed on to leave Molineux.

The report suggests a number of big European clubs are sniffing around the Portuguese international, with Neves - who pockets a reported £50,000 per week at Wolves - determined to land at a Champions League club.

That's an opinion which is shared at Wolves, as the relegation strugglers also believe he should be competing at a higher level.

It hasn't stopped Wolves from attempting to keep him in the West Midlands, with 90min having previously reported the midfielder has been offered fresh terms.

Instead, a departure looks increasingly likely for the midfield maestro that joined Wolves while they were in the Championship for an eye-watering £16 million.

And now, as Neves' inevitable exit creeps closer and closer, attention has already switched to how much money Wolves will be able to recoup on their initial investment.

What has Alex Crook said about Neves leaving Wolves?

When asked about what next for Neves, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted it was unlikely Neves stayed beyond this season, while also speculating how much the Premier League side might fetch for him.

On the 26-year-old, Crook said: "I think they're definitely preparing for a future without him. I think they expected him to go last summer, but they didn't get the bids that they were expecting.

"Just looking at his contract, they'd have got more money for him if they sold him last summer. But he's a decent enough age, I think they'd probably be looking at 30 million at the moment.”

Where might Neves end up if he does leave Wolves?

According to 90min, Neves is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors if he departs Wolves this summer.

Barcelona, who have previously attempted to sign the midfielder, are one side said to be in the mix, especially as Champions League football appears to be heading back to the Spotify Camp Nou next season.

Elsewhere, the report also suggests Neves could remain in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur piquing their interest.

Should Neves depart the club, which is looking increasingly likely with each passing day, expect the Portuguese international to land on his feet and enjoy a stellar career at one of Europe's biggest clubs.