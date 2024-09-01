Wolverhampton Wanderers made a late flurry of Deadline Day signings to strengthen their squad after what looked like it could have been a largely underwhelming transfer window given departures - but one arrival means one star could leave, with Sam Johnstone checking into the club potentially forcing Jose Sa to Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Sa has been Wolves' starting goalkeeper for the past three seasons, barely missing a game in the Premier League with the west Midlands outfit finishing 10th, 13th and 14th in that time. But Johnstone's last-gasp signing from Crystal Palace means that the club are seemingly prepared to force the former Maritimo stopper out - and reports have suggested that he could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League.

Jose Sa Could Find Saudi Move

The Portugal goalkeeper wants first-team opportunities

The report from Alan Nixon stated that Sa could still make his way out of Wolves despite the transfer window being closed in the United Kingdom, with the Saudi Arabian market remaining open for the time being.

Sa has lost out on his place in Wolves' starting XI to Johnstone, who joined on Deadline Day after a £10million move from Palace - where he himself had fallen second in the pecking order to Dean Henderson - and that could open the door up for a move to the Middle East.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 0 =15th Losses 2 =14th Goals scored 3 =11th Shots per game 10.7 17th xG 3.77 14th

The Saudi window is open until Monday evening, and Sa's agent will aim to find him a new club, with the Portugal international keen to play regularly, being just 31 years of age.

It would leave Daniel Bentley as Wolves' second-choice goalkeeper and 29-year-old Tom King will act as third-choice, having joined from Northampton Town last summer. King, who holds the Guinness World Record for the 'longest goal in football' after scoring from 105 yards for Newport County back in 2021, likely won't play but will offer vital backup if Johnstone or Bentley pick up injuries.

Wolves Have Made Good Signings

They faced adversity in the transfer market but have fared well

Sa being dropped does feel slightly harsh given the amount of experience he has between the sticks for Wolves, and that he has played international football for Portugal twice in the past calendar year, making his debut back in November with a clean sheet over Liechtenstein.

Amassing 110 Premier League appearances, 15 in the Primeira Liga for Porto and 34 games in European competitions for Olympiacos, there is plenty of experience in Sa's 'fantastic' gloves, and it could well be worth keeping him with King as an emergency choice, with Bentley as third-choice in case Sa or Johnstone are injured.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sa has made 379 first-team appearances throughout his professional club career.

Wolves had a busy end to the transfer window, signing youngsters in Bastien Meupiyou, Ethan Sutherland, Sebastian Lochhead and Saheed Olagunju to come into their academy ranks, whilst major signings in Johnstone, Ajax winger Carlos Forbs and Brazilian midfielder Andre were brought in to offer quality in abundance.

They have lost Pedro Neto and Max Kilman to Chelsea and West Ham United respectively in moves that will somewhat hinder their progress this season but in a tough financial period, the incomings they have made are at least prudent and will give them more than enough firing power to try to avoid a relegation battle.

Related Wolves Set to Announce Forbs and Andre Signings Wolves are set to announce the signings of Andre and Carlos Forbs.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-09-24.