Wolves and Crystal Palace will return to Premier League action this weekend when they lock horns at Molineux with both teams looking to move away from the relegation zone.

Gary O'Neil's side are yet to pick up a single win in the top-flight this season but battled back from 2-0 down to claim a draw against Brighton last time out, while Palace have seen a change in fortunes in recent time and have won each of their last two games with wins over Tottenham and Aston Villa in midweek.

Both sides have got injury issues that are plaguing the squad however which makes this an intriguing contest, with the managers having some big decisions to make with their lineups.

Wolves Team News

Johnstone set to return

First-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who joined in a £10m deal from Crystal Palace in the summer, is set to return to the match-day squad after missing recent games with an injury, while there is hope that captain Mario Lemina will recover from a knock to start the game. But they are still likely to be missing several players with Hwang-Hee Chan still unavailable and Yerson Mosquera a long-term absentee.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Sam Johnstone Groin 02/11/2024 Mario Lemina Calf 02/11/2024 Bastien Meupiyou Other 02/11/2024 Hwang Hee-Chan Ankle 10/11/2024 Boubacar Traore Knee 26/12/2024 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/01/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025 Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, O'Neil has shared an update on the fitness of his squad for the upcoming game.

"[Sam] Johnstone is fine for tomorrow. Mario [Lemina] has trained a couple days and we're hopeful he will be OK."

Wolves Confirmed XI

Lemina and Johnstone miss out again

Wolves Confirmed XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Doyle, Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Wolves Confirmed Substitutes: Bentley (GK), Doherty (DEF), Pond (DEF), Gomes (DEF), Bellegarde (MID), Lemina (MID), Andre (MID), Forbs (FWD), Guedes (FWD).

With Johnstone and Lemina not fit enough to start, O'Neil makes minimal changes, with Pablo Sarabia coming into the midfield in the only change.

Crystal Palace Team News

Eze ruled out until after international break

Despite finally getting back to winning ways, Glasner has been hit with a major injury blow as star forward Eberechi Eze has been ruled out until after the international break with a hamstring injury. Adam Wharton is still nursing a groin injury and may undergo surgery, while Jefferson Lerma and Joel Ward are also unavailable for this clash.

Cheick Doucoure could return to the squad after a lengthy absence however, while Matheus Franca and Chadi Riad remain long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cheick Doucoure Knee 02/11/2024 Adam Wharton Groin 30/11/2024 Joel Ward Other 09/11/2024 Chris Richards Hamstring 09/11/2024 Jefferson Lerma Hamstring 23/11/2024 Chadi Riad Knee 07/12/2024 Matheus Franca Groin 01/01/2025 Eberechi Eze Hamstring 23/11/2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared the latest Crystal Palace team news.

“He's injured. He has a hamstring injury and we will miss him for at least against Wolves and against Fulham. Then we have the international break, and then let’s see, but he will be out for those two games. There is hope [he will return after that], but it will be very ambitious to have him back after the international break. I know we have a great medical department and he will work hard, so let’s see. “We took the final decision he [Wharton] will have surgery so he won’t be available for Wolves. He tried [to train] today but there’s too much pain and it makes no sense. “He’s really struggled the last weeks and months and so now we took the decision he will have surgery, and we hope to have him back after, let’s say, four weeks. Joel Ward missed the Aston Villa game, but it’s not that serious. He will miss the Wolves game but should be available against Fulham. “Jefferson [Lerma] is also out, at least until the international break. “Cheick Doucouré will be back in the squad maybe earlier than we expected. Of course, we’re missing many players now. For sure, he can’t be at 100%, but it’s important that he’s with us. “Next week Chris Richards should train with us if everything goes the right way, and that’s the positive news.”

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI

Kamada to be rewarded

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr; Nketiah, Mateta.

Crystal Palace Confirmed Substitutes: Turner (GK), Clyne (DEF), Doucoure (MID), Devenny (MID), Kporha (MID), Schlupp (MID), Umeh (FWD), Sarr (FWD), Agbinone (FWD),

With Wharton and Eze unavailable, there's a big chance for Daichi Kamada to stake a claim in the team following his winning goal against Aston Villa. He starts in a deeper role and bringing Ismaila Sarr into the attack, while the back five is unchanged. £30m star Eddie Nketiah should get the nod in attack too.