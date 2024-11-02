Key Takeaways Wolves battled to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Boos were heard at Molineux as frustration grew within the home fan base.

Lack of quality in the end showed for the home side.

Wolves battled to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, which still leaves them in the Premier League relegation zone. At times, Wolves gave the ball away far too easily in what was a performance indicative of the results they've had so far this season. Sarabia should have done better but delayed his strike that Henderson saved.

Yet it was the visitors with the better chances, with Will Hughes and Chalobah on the end of goal-scoring opportunities - with the latter fluffing a great chance, then inadvertently blocking Mateta's volleyed effort.

In the second-half, frustration increased among the home fans, as Trevoh Chalobah scored his first Crystal Palace goal. Boos could be heard around Molineux at this stage, but Wolves came back, Cunha unselfishly passing to Strand Larsen to score.

Palace continued to be wasteful in front of goal before Wolves turned things upside down when Joao Gomes gave them the lead. The lead lasted only five minutes when Wolves' defending left a lot to be desired when Marc Guehi tapped in the leveller. Palace then thought they had won it in the last minute through Mateta, only for VAR to overrule.

Wolves v Crystal Palace Statistics Wolves Statistic Crystal Palace 56% Possession 44% 11 Shots 19 6 Shots on target 7 3 Corners 6 4 Saves 4 0 Yellow cards 2

Wolves Player Ratings

Jose Sa - 5/10

Had to remain focused during the first-half, as the visitors had the better of the chances, but punched weakly in the lead-up to Palace's goal to put them one up.

Hugo Bueno - 6/10

Battled and scrapped as emotions erupted at Molineux.

Craig Dawson - 6/10

His vast experience was called upon throughout the match, winning plenty of challenges.

Toti Gomes - 6/10

Saw a fair bit of the ball during what was an anxious evening at Molineux, but was brought off in the second-half.

Nelson Semedo - 6/10

Gave his all for the side even if quality was lacking at times.

Joao Gomes - 6/10

Relatively quiet in the first-half, but kept at it and showed great composure to put Wolves 2-1 up.

Tommy Doyle - 5/10

Lots of huff and puff in the Wolves midfield without showing any real quality, and he was substituted in the second-half.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

Like so many of his teammates, tried to make things happen, even if more often than not they did not come off.

Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Somewhat wasteful when given a presentable opportunity in the first half, but he delayed, underlying the lack of confidence among Wolves players.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10

Got himself involved in the link-up play on plenty of occasions in the first-half, but lacked the service to provide any real goal threat, but provided a great through ball for Stand-Larsen to score and was always available for his teammates.

Jorgen Stand-Larsen - 6/10

Not hugely involved and perhaps influenced by the ever more frustrated Molineux crowd. With that in mind, he showed good character and composure to equalise.

SUB - Goncalo Guedes - 6/10

Came on with energy and provided the assist for the second goal.

SUB - Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6/10

Came on and revelled in the period that Wolves led the match.

SUB - Mario Lemina - 6/10

Used his experience and energy to good effect.

Crystal Palace Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 7/10

Saved well from Sarabia when it looked as though the Wolves man was certain to score. Made several other key interventions.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

Missed a great opportunity to give Palace the lead before immediately blocking Mateta's follow-up strike on goal, but showed his defensive capabilities before smashing in his first Palace goal.

Maxence Lacroix - 6/10

Had to deliver a steady performance as Wolves scrapped desperately in the hope of getting off the bottom of the table.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Looked solid, as he mostly has for some time in a Palace and England jersey.

Daniel Munoz - 6/10

Arrived in the penalty area to attack several crosses to show the away team's attacking intent.

Daichi Kamada - 6/10

Still yet to recapture the form he had while playing in Germany for Frankfurt.

Will Hughes - 6/10

Busy in the Palace midfield as he tried to get his foot in and make things happen.

Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10

Put in a few decent crosses with a committed performance.

Eddie Nketiah - 4/10

Fairly poor performance, giving the ball away cheaply at times, but did work hard for his side.

Ismaila Sarr - 6/10

Cut a frustrated figure at times.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 6/10

Would have been disappointed to see his goal-bound volley get blocked by team-mate Chalobah. Thought he had won it late on only for VAR to intervene.

SUB - Cheick Doucoure - 6/10

Came on for Hughes for the last 10 minutes

SUB - Nathaniel Clyne - 6/10

Brought on late in the game for Nketiah.

SUB - Jeffrey Schlupp - 5/10

Came on for the last few moments.

Man of the Match

Matheus Cunha

Although not on the Wolves score sheet, Cunha had the courage to keep showing for the ball during an emotionally charged evening at Molineux. Boos could be heard ringing around the stadium from the home fans as Wolves went a goal down and frustration grew.

Cunha showed great composure, awareness and unselfishness when, in the 67th minute, he expertly side-stepped his man and made his way through on goal, but instead of having a rush of blood to the head, he calmly teed up Strand Larsen, with a neat ball with the outside of his boot, to set up Wolves’ first goal.