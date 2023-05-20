Goalkeeper David Bentley's debut for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Manchester United on Saturday was a 'really big moment', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper impressed on his first appearance for the club since signing from Bristol City in the January transfer window.

Jones also highlights the 'vibe change' and 'mentality switch' at the club, with Julen Lopetegui helping restore confidence to a team that were rock-bottom of the Premier League table on Christmas day. They are now only the fourth team to stay up from that position.

Bentley was a surprise name on Wolves manager Lopetegui's teamsheet against Manchester United, brought in to replace first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa and the only change from his side's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa.

Bentley, however, stepped up when called into action, making eight saves at Old Trafford and showing confidence with both his distribution and his command of the penalty area. The performance was impressive enough to suggest Lopetegui may not immediately recall the more experienced Portuguese goalkeeper and instead stick with Bentley for the remaining two games of the season - away at Everton and against Arsenal at home.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Bentley?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "It was a really big moment for the player and if you are attached to Wolves it's refreshing to take a positive from something. This team has turned a corner over the past four months or so on the pitch, but I also think there’s a vibe change and mentality switch.

"He’s come into the team and had confidence in himself, done well, and I think he’s given Lopetegui something to think about."

Should Bentley keep his place in the team?

Although Wolves did lose 2-0, Bentley could do very little about either goal and looked more than capable. Sa was extremely impressive during his debut season in England but has had a more challenging campaign this time around with Wolves battling relegation for the majority.

Despite this, Sa has still kept 11 clean sheets in 35 games - matching his tally from 21/22. He is clearly the long-term number one at Molineux unless something drastic happens. Even so, it is certainly worth Lopetegui giving Bentley some game time before the end of the season to properly evaluate the player now that Wolves' safety is secured.

If he impresses, Lopetegui will know he has a dependable number two on his hands.