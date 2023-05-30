Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence has had “a bit of a strange season” at Molineux, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui will debate whether to keep the attacker at the club as we head into the summer transfer window.

Wolves news – Daniel Podence

It has been a difficult few weeks for Podence, who has found himself out of Lopetegui’s side as Wolves achieved Premier League survival this term.

The wide man has been dropped for players such as Matheus Nunes, Pedro Neto, Hee-chan Hwang and Adama Traore as the 27-year-old struggles to regain his place in the Molineux outfit’s starting XI.

And the £60,000 per-week earner may feel his selection has been impacted by a charge he was eventually cleared of, after Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson claimed the former Portugal international had intentionally spat at him in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in April.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Podence offers something “really hard to find” for Lopetegui’s side as the Spanish head coach looks ahead to the upcoming transfer market.

But the journalist believes there will be a “certain level of disappointment” with how his Wolves career has gone so far.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Podence?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Podence has had a bit of a strange season. So much is expected of him, and he's such an exciting player.

“I think there'll be a certain level of disappointment attached with how things have gone.”

What next for Wolves and Podence?

Despite missing large parts of the season towards the end of the campaign, Podence still ended the season as Wolves’ joint-top scorer alongside captain Ruben Neves, having bagged six goals and one assist.

However, the £17m talent hasn’t produced enough in front of goal since his January 2020 arrival at Molineux from Olympiacos, having hit the back of the net 16 times whilst registering nine assists in 105 appearances.

And according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley last month, Podence could be moved on this summer as the 57-year-old looks to bring players to shape his identity on the Wanderers squad.

Therefore, with his recent absences from the starting XI, it seems that Lopetegui has made his mind up and will request that Wolves find a suitable buyer for the winger as the club look to make back some of the money spent on securing his signature over three years ago.