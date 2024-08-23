Wolverhampton Wanders, in their search to find a Maximilian Kilman replacement, are eyeing a move for Burnley’s Dara O’Shea and, according to BBC Sport, the 26-cap Irishman is favouring a move to Molineux this summer.

Losing your captain in such an all-important window is no easy task to navigate – and Kilman’s exit has left a gaping hole in the heart of their back line, one that Gary O’Neil and his entourage are yet to address in the summer transfer window.

So far this summer, the respective signatures of Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima have been snared, Tommy Doyle’s loan stint has been made permanent, while Celta Vigo’s Jorgen Strand Larsen has been signed a season-long loan deal.

O’Shea Favouring Wolves Move This Summer

Burnley holding out for £15 million

The central defender, who has made 61 appearances in the Premier League, emerged from West Bromwich Albion’s academy ranks – all while enjoying loan stints at Hereford and Exeter City – before making a switch to Turf Moor last summer.

Despite enjoying a string of impressive performances across the campaign, O’Shea’s sturdiness at the heart of the defence was not enough to help Vincent Kompany’s side evade a relegation fight.

Now in the Championship with the Clarets, BBC Sport have reported that Wolves have lodged an opening proposal, worth £13 million, for the central defender.

That’s £2 million less than what Brentford had previously tabled for the 25-year-old, one of the fastest Premier League players last term, and having scored in his side’s 4-1 opening day win against Luton, newly appointed boss Scott Parker will be reluctant to let him leave.

O'Shea vs Kilman vs T.Gomes - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic O'Shea Kilman T.Gomes Minutes 2,895 3,420 2,779 Goals 3 2 1 Assists 4 0 3 Aerials won per game 3.8 2.3 1.6 Pass success rate (%) 79.7 86.3 82.8 Tackles per game 1.2 1.2 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 1 0.7 Overall rating 6.66 6.71 6.55

O’Shea, 25, is keen on a move to the Black Country outfit who, under Gary O’Neil, have proven to be a menacing side in the English top flight, though Burnley are holding firm in their stance that the central defender is worth £15 million.

Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic, under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers, have also identified O’Shea as one of their top summer targets, per MailOnline, but the 6 foot 1 defender favours a move south of the border.

Wilfried Zaha Eyed as Neto Replacement

Contracted to Galatasaray until the summer of 2026

Close

Similarly to Kilman’s recent adieu, Pedro Neto’s transfer to Chelsea means that Wolves are dipping their toes into the market to sign a new winger too, and former Crystal Palace ace Wilfried Zaha has been eyed.

According to The Sun, the Molineux-based outfit have been credited with an interest in the now-Galatasaray wide man, who is expected to leave Rams Park this summer after falling down the club’s pecking order in his maiden campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zaha is Crystal Palace’s second all-time top goalscorer, having netted 90 strikes in 458 appearances.

The former Manchester United man is contracted to the Turkish giants until the summer of 2026 but, given that O’Neil is a long-term admirer of Adibjan-born Zaha, he could be Wolves-bound this summer.

Elsewhere, the Midlands-based club are eyeing moves for Dutch-based duo Calvin Stengs and Carlos Forbs, who play for Feyenoord and Ajax respectively, as Wolves look to add firepower to their attack before the fast-approaching deadline.

