Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny has been exiled from the club after a shocking violent outburst, likely ending his time at the club.

The club plans to arrange a transfer for Jonny in the January window and has no interest in keeping him after his actions.

Jonny's future at Wolves had already been in question as he fell out of favor in recent years, playing significantly fewer games than his initial seasons at the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny has likely played his last ever game for the club after he was exiled following a shocking violent outburst that saw him lash out at an under-21s player and even one of the club's coaches. The 29-year-old has been at the Midlands club since 2018, initially on loan from Atlético Madrid, before joining permanently one year later, but will most probably never feature for the team again now.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that the defender was banished from the first team, and has been told to stay away from the group for the foreseeable future. The plan is for Wolves to arrange a move away for Jonny in the January transfer window and have absolutely no interest in keeping hold of the star after his violent outburst.

Jonny tried to elbow an under-21s player

He even spat at a coach

After he was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from under-21s forward Tawanda Chirewa, Jonny lashed out with a violent elbow towards the former Ipswich Town man. Thankfully, he missed the 20-year-old, and one of the Wolves' coaches tried to intervene, but the 29-year-old shockingly spat at him. Chirewa was able to carry on with the training session, and emerged from the confrontation unhurt.

Jonny then went into the players' room, where the squad typically relax, and smashed a TV up. He then caused further damage to a table, before he was eventually sent home and has been exiled from the team ever since. The outburst occurred shortly before Gary O'Neil's side lost to Arsenal, and there are currently no plans for the defender to return to the team.

Jonny recently fell out of favour at Wolves

He was initially a key figure at the club

Following his move in 2018, Jonny was initially an important figure at Wolves, playing a key role under Nuno Espirito Santo after they returned to the Premier League and he played a part as they even qualified for European football. Things have gone south recently, though, and he has fallen out of favour at the Molyneux over the last few years.

Jonny's Wolves seasons Appearances Goals 2018-19 39 1 2019-20 48 2 2020-21 8 0 2021-22 13 2 2022-23 23 1 2023-24 3 0

After playing 87 games in his first two years at Wolves, Jonny has appeared just 47 times in the subsequent four years, with just three games under his belt this campaign. It's clear that his future at the club wouldn't be as a major member of the first team, and now a move away is pretty much guaranteed for January.

At just 29 years old, the defender clearly still has plenty to offer on the pitch, but considering his actions, he might have trouble finding a club willing to take a chance on him, ignoring his recent behaviour. Whether he leaves in January or not, though, Wolves have made their feelings very clear and he won't be allowed to return to the first team until at least the end of the transfer window at the earliest.