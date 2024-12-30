Wolverhampton Wanderers could make a move for Sunderland star Daniel Ballard in the coming weeks, according to reports - with Vitor Pereira keen to add numbers to his backline to keep the Molineux outfit away from any relegation troubles.

Wolves lost seven of their opening eight Premier League games to start the campaign, conceding 23 goals in the process - and although they've since recovered with just four defeats in their last 11 games, such a poor start only sees them two points clear of the relegation zone at the halfway stage. With the joint-worst defence in the league, defenders could be needed to avoid being beaten so heavily - and that could see Ballard join the club to shore up their ranks.

Report: Wolves Interested in Daniel Ballard

The Molineux club have conceded plenty in the Premier League this season

The report from the Daily Mail states that a centre-back is at the top of Wolves' wishlist, owing to their record as the club in the Premier League with the joint-most goals conceded at time of writing, alongside a Leicester City outfit who are leaking goals under new boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Daniel Ballard's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =13th Goals 2 =5th Clearances Per Game 3.7 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.6 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.6 8th Match rating 6.61 16th

With that in mind, a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi remains on their radar having been interested in a move for the Swiss star in the summer, as GMS sources revealed - alongside Ben Godfrey and Kevin Danso, of Atalanta and Lens respectively.

However, it is Ballard who has also found his way onto Wolves' radar, and he has been discussed by Molineux chiefs with Pereira evidently wanting to reinforce his back line to stop Wolves' leaky nature under Gary O'Neil with a 'natural leader', as Ballard has been described.

Seven points from nine games have helped the Portuguese boss alleviate immediate fears of a collapse in the Premier League, but Ballard's form in the Championship for high-flying Sunderland has certainly opened eyes in the Black Country and a move could be brokered in the coming weeks if Wolves wish to add to their backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Ballard has played 105 games at Championship level, scoring six goals and registering one assist.

Ballard, a former Arsenal youth player, has made 26 caps for Northern Ireland with three goals to boot, and despite failing to get to full fitness in the early parts of the season, he's started every game since mid-November for the Black Cats on their rise up the Championship table, which has seen them lose just four games all season - with none at home - including two goals in his last two games.

