Highlights Wolves are not interested in Burnley's Maxime Esteve despite reports to the contrary.

Gary O'Neil does want new defenders after the sale of Max Kilman to West Ham.

Porto's David Carmo is a potential target and could cost around £17million.

Wolves are not interested in a transfer for Burnley star Maxime Esteve this summer despite reports, according to Liam Keen.

After losing captain Max Kilman to West Ham United in a £40million deal earlier this summer, manager Gary O'Neil is keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

But despite reports that 22-year-old French defender is someone that the club have made contact for, that report has now been rubbished.

Wolves Not Intersted in Maxime Esteve

Wolves do want new defenders though

According to reports on Thursday from Fabrizio Romano, Wolves were said to be one of a number of clubs interested in bringing Esteve back to the Premier League after his season with Burnley ended in relegation to the Championship.

However, Liam Keen has taken to his personal X account to share that he has been told the club are not looking at doing a deal for the Turf Moor defender as things stand, although they do want to sign a new defender before the transfer window closes.

Maxime Esteve Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 15(1) Tackles 27 Blocks 21 Clearances 56

So far this summer Wolves have signed Rodrigo Gomes from Braga in a €15million deal, while they also hijacked Chelsea's move for right-back Pedro Lima.

Tommy Doyle has arrived permanently from Manchester City after a successful loan spell last season and Jorgen Strand Larsen joined on loan from Celta Vigo in Spain too.

Several first-team players are returning from loan moves away last season including winger Daniel Podence, striker Fabio Silva and centre-back Yerson Mosquera, but additions are necessary at Molineux before the window shuts.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Maxime Esteve completed 84% of his passes in the Premier League after joining Burnley.

Wolves Want to Sign David Carmo

Porto star compared to Virgil Van Dijk

One defender who is on their shortlist however is Porto star David Carmo, who GMS sources have confirmed is among their top priorities for the position.

The Angola international spent six months on loan in Greece with Olympiacos in the 2023/24 season and impressed, but he has now returned to Portugal with the intention of getting regular first-team football once again.

At 6ft 5, Carmo has been compared to Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk, and has also attracted interest from Premier League rivals such as Leicester City and Fulham, and with a contract that isn't due to expire until 2027 it leaves Porto in a strong negotiating positon for any clubs who want to take him.

It's believed Porto will want to earn around £17million to let him leave, but Wolves certainly have the cash to make a deal happen after selling Kilman for £40million.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.