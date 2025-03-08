Wolves and Everton will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Molineux on Saturday night, with both teams looking to pull away from the relegation zone and climb the table.

Vitor Pereira's side have struggled for form in recent weeks with just one win in their last four games in all competitions, including crashing out of the FA Cup against Bournemouth on penalties last time out. David Moyes' side on the other hand are in great form with just one defeat in their last six in all competitions including draws against Liverpool, Man Utd and Brentford most recently.

Both teams are also without key players for this game which will give the managers some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Wolves Team News

Cunha suspended

Wolves are looking to move away from a relegation battle as the season progresses, but they will be without star forward Matheus Cunha for the next three games after his red card in the FA Cup last weekend.

Goncalo Guedes, Hwang Hee-Chan and Rodrigo Gomes are all pushing to return following recent injuries, but January signing Emmanuel Agbadou is still out with a hamstring injury.

Wolves Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Emmanuel Agbadou Hamstring Unknown Leon Chiwone Knee 25/10/2025 Yerson Mosquera Knee 01/06/2025 Enso Medina Knee 01/06/2025 Matheus Cunha Suspended 01/04/2025 Sasa Kalajdzic Knee 01/04/2025 Rodrigo Gomes Groin 08/03/2025 Goncalo Guedes Knee 08/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Pereira shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"I'm very positive because Agbadou is ready to help us. We don't know [if he'll start], we'll see. We have the last training with the team today, and then I must decide. Munetsi is ready, Guedes is ready, Rodrigo is ready, Bellegarde too. I'm very happy and positive for this game."

Wolves Predicted XI

Strand Larsen to start

Wolves Predicted XI: Sa; Toti, Bueno, Doherty; Semedo, Andre, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Guedes, Strand Larsen.

Wolves Predicted Substitutes: Johnstone (GK), Djiga (DEF), Lima (DEF), Traore (MID), Pond (MID), Doyle (MID), Bellegarde (MID), Munetsi (MID), Hee-Chan (FWD).

With no Cunha available, Pereira must find a new source of goals for his side and that means Jacob Strand Larsen should come into the starting lineup alongside a returning Guedes.

£175,000-p/w trio Hee-Chan, Munetsi and Traore are likely to find themselves on the bench.

Related Wolves Must Cash-in on 'Unbelievable' Star, Pereira Can't Trust Him Wolves must look to cash-in on star forward Matheus Cunha this summer after his "unbelievable" red card showed he can't be trusted.

Everton Team News

Ndiaye still unavailable

The Toffees have moved clear of the relegation zone in recent weeks since Moyes' arrival, and they've been doing it without star attacker Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal star is still unavailable for this clash as are the likes of Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja are also nearing a return to action following injuries but won't be available for this game, but Abdoulaye Doucoure is available again after the birth of his child.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Seamus Coleman Calf 02/04/2025 Armando Broja Calf 02/04/2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hamstring 02/04/2025 Iliman Ndiaye Knee 02/04/2025 Dwight McNeil Knee 02/04/2025 Orel Mangala Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Moyes shared an injury update on his squad.

"Yes [it helped the injured players]. We took all of the players. It was good for Seamus Coleman and Broja, in particular, Chermiti as well. They're all getting themselves closer to getting ready to play again. "Seamus is nearer [to being ready to play]. Whether he's ready to be involved [now], I'm not quite sure yet. He's still training and we're obviously trying not to get him reinjured so we're giving him every opportunity to make sure he's fine." "Broja is training. He's joined in a little bit but he's not fully right yet. I'm hoping that maybe after the international break might be the right time. There's an outside chance that maybe he could be fit for next week, maybe, but, at the moment, I can only follow the medical team. If I was guessing, it looks more like after the international break. "The likes of Dwight [McNeil], Iliman [Ndiaye] and Dom [Calvert-Lewin] fall into our forward players who we're needing back – our creative players as well. I don't think any of those three, at the moment, are really close, but Ili is doing much better. He's not running or anything yet but he's certainly improving from his injury."

Everton Predicted XI

Doucoure to start

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, Lindstrom; Beto.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Begovic (GK), Virginia (GK), Patterson (DEF), Keane (DEF), Young (DEF), Alcaraz (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Chermiti (FWD), Heath (FWD).

With Doucoure available again he should come back into the team, meaning Charly Alcaraz returns to the bench. Beto will keep his place in the attack after his excellent form.

Experienced £120,000-per-week duo Michael Keane and Ashley Young should take their place on the bench alongside youngsters Youssef Chermiti and Isaac Price.