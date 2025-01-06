Wolverhampton Wanderers could look to spend big in January to avoid being dragged back into the relegation zone - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that they could make a move for Auxerre star Clement Akpa to improve their defensive ranks in what could be a second winter signing.

Wolves started the Premier League season with no win in 10 games, and despite back-to-back victories in November, four losses on the bounce saw Gary O'Neil lose his job. Vitor Pereira has since come in to try to keep Wolves in the league, and with seven points from nine games, he's doing a stellar job with the club now outside the relegation zone for just the second time all season. But he may not be content there, with additions needed for the second half of the campaign - and sources have stated that it could see them make a move for Akpa.

Sources: Wolves Could Look to Ligue 1 Again For Defensive Ranks

The Molineux outfit need defensive numbers to quell their poor record

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Wolves are open to signing a second centre-back this month as Vitor Pereira looks to fix their defensive woes.

Clement Akpa's Ligue 1 statistics - Auxerre squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 =4th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.8 7th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.62 11th

We've previously mentioned how their attention has been on the French market in the winter, as they look to find value in players in Ligue 1 to help bolster their ranks. That has already happened with their progress on Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims, who is expected to join the club for around £16.5million.

However, sources believe that Wolves remain open to trying to tie down a second defender from Ligue 1 - as long as the financing of the transfer allows them wiggle room for further business before the window slams shut.

With that in mind, Akpa has been mentioned as a potential target. The club, we understand, have been impressed by the Auxerre star, who can not only play at centre-back but left-back too, incase Rayan Ait-Nouri is unable to feature out wide.

Akpa is just 23 years of age, and was a starring member as Auxerre won the French second division last season - but with the club currently sat in ninth place, immediate relegation woes are not an issue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Clement Akpa made 23 appearances for Auxerre last season in Ligue 2.

Kevin Danso from Lens has been mentioned as a 'prime' target, and he was an attainable target - though the former Southampton star had doubts over the move. Elsewhere, Christopher Wooh of Rennes has also been mentioned as a target for Pereira to consider.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-24.