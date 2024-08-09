Highlights Wolves have identified Ajax winger Carlos Forbs as a replacement for Pedro Neto.

An agreement is already in place for Neto's transfer to Chelsea, with medical tests booked.

Neto could soon become Wolves’ second major departure of the summer after Max Kilman.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Ajax winger Carlos Forbs as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Pedro Neto, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Molineux outfit are likely to see their highly sought-after star winger leave before the transfer window slams shut on August 30 and have already lined up Forbs as a substitute.

According to Romano, Chelsea have already reached an agreement with Wolves for Neto, with medical tests now being booked at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian transfer insider suggests that Wolves have agreed to a £54million package for the Portugal international, who appears to be at the top of the list of winger targets for Enzo Maresca.

Wolves, meanwhile, have started to explore options in case Neto leaves, with Forbs among the candidates to join Gary O’Neil’s side this summer.

Neto could soon become Wolves’ second major departure of the summer, after captain Max Kilman left last month, signing a seven-year contract with West Ham through to 2031.

Ex-Man City Starlet Eyed by Wolves

Joined Ajax in August 2023

Romano, writing on X, revealed that Wolves are targeting Ajax forward Carlos Forbs as a replacement for the Chelsea-bound Pedro Neto:

The 20-year-old - described as being "simply too good" by Football Talent Scot Jacek Kulig - is a product of Manchester City’s academy – before joining Ajax on a five-year deal last year, Forbs spent nine years in England after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Ajax were impressed with Forbs' performances for Man City’s youth side in the 2022/23 campaign, where he scored 21 goals and registered 11 assists in the U23 Premier League.

The Dutch club struck a deal worth £17million for Forbs in August 2023. In his first season with the Eredivisie giants, the Portugal under-21 international made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 1,410 minutes of action.

In January, Nottingham Forest were linked with a winter move for Forbs, who was also eyed by the City Ground club last summer before his switch to Ajax.

Carlos Forbs Ajax Stats (2023/24) Games 32 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,410

Forbs could soon become Wolves’ fifth arrival of the summer in what has been a fairly quiet window for the club so far, with Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle and Jorgen Strand Larsen arriving for a combined £28.3million.

Sam Johnstone Linked with Molineux Move

Expected to leave Crystal Palace

Wolves are among the clubs interested in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as he looks to depart Selhurst Park this summer, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The English shot-stopper, who lost his place to Dean Henderson last season in Oliver Glasner’s first eleven, has reportedly attracted interest from Wolves, Southampton, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest.

Valued at £10million by Palace, Johnstone is expected to leave before the transfer window slams shut on August 30 and could soon become the new number one for a rival Premier League club, according to Ornstein.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.