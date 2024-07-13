Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering making a move for Lyon centre-back Jake O'Brien.

The Republic of Ireland international was monitored throughout his first season in Ligue 1.

Wolves are at risk of facing competition from several Premier League rivals this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is eyeing Lyon defender Jake O’Brien as a possible replacement for Max Kilman, The Telegraph journalist John Percy has reported.

The Republic of Ireland international is high on the shortlist compiled by the West Midlands outfit's recruitment team as they look to replace their former captain, who reunited with ex-Molineux head coach Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United earlier this month.

Wolves are now in the market for a new centre-back and could still sign O’Brien, despite his recent injury cooling interest from the Premier League outfit, according to Percy.

O'Brien's impressive debut season in France caught the eye of several Premier League sides, including Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

Nottingham Forest have already held talks over acquiring his services this summer as they discussed the defender in their negotiations with Lyon over Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala, who both joined the Ligue 1 club.

The 23-year-old left Crystal Palace’s academy for Lyon last year, without making a single appearance in the Premier League.

O'Brien Pinpointed as Potential Molineux Arrival

Irishman could help to fill void left by Kilman

Percy, writing on X, suggested that O’Brien is high on Wolves’ shortlist to replace Kilman this summer:

O’Brien - who Total Football Analysis say is similar to Virgil van Dijk in terms of style - became a solid starter for Lyon in his first season in France as Les Gones navigated through a difficult season, marked by two managerial changes.

Interim boss Pierre Sage, who took charge in November last year, was impressed with O’Brien’s progress as he trusted the Irishman throughout the remainder of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was third in minutes played for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season as he formed a solid partnership with Croatia international Duje Caleta-Car, helping the club bounce back after a poor start and finish sixth in the standings.

Jake O'Brien Lyon Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 27 Goals 4 Assists 2 Dribblers tackled 70% Successful take-ons 77.8%

Lyon could now seek a hefty profit from O’Brien, who joined the club for only £1m last year from Crystal Palace.

According to Ferveur Lyonnaise, the French giants have now set an asking price of £29.5m for O’Brien, who could return to England after just 12 months away.

Neto Firmly on Tottenham's Radar

Wanderers could face battle to keep Portugal international

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in regular contact’ with Wolves forward Pedro Neto’s agent, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GMS.

The 24-year-old’s injury history, however, is a point of concern for Spurs as Neto made just 20 Premier League appearances last season as he dealt with hamstring issues throughout the campaign.

Neto could be available for £60m after being identified as a target by several top flight clubs this summer, but Wolves are unlikely to let their star forward walk for cheap after Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham.

Romano suggests that Tottenham will only chase a deal for the Portugal international on ‘normal conditions’, but his move to north London could depend on his current employers’ demands.

