Wolverhampton Wanderers are tracking Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin as a potential replacement for under-pressure Gary O’Neil, according to The Sun.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly keeping tabs on the Swedish tactician, who has stunned Scottish football with his impressive start at Pittodrie, winning all 13 of his matches in charge of Aberdeen so far.

Thelin’s superb start has already earned him comparisons to legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who rose to fame as Aberdeen manager before moving to Old Trafford.

Premier League clubs are now starting to take notice of the 46-year-old specialist, who joined the Scottish giants in June, ending his six-year tenure at Swedish side Elfsborg.

Wolves’ interest in Thelin comes as O’Neil’s future remains increasingly uncertain after seven rounds of top-flight fixtures, which saw the Molineux outfit collect just one point.

After their defeat to Brentford at the weekend, the English tactician admitted he was unsure of what would happen to his job and described the loss as ‘the worst game I’ve been involved in as a coach’.

Jimmy Thelin Eyed by Wolves

Amid O’Neil’s poor start to the season

The 4-2 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium means O’Neil has now overseen Wolves' worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign and their joint-worst opening to a top-flight season since 1964-65.

The defeat left Wolves bottom of the Premier League table, with games at home to Manchester City and away at Brighton coming up after the October international break.

Their defensive record could become a real concern for the Molineux hierarchy, as they have conceded 21 goals in their first seven matches, more than any other club in the division.

However, according to The Sun, O’Neil will be given time to see how he performs during a more favourable run of fixtures in the league, but they could be forced to make a change if results do not improve shortly.

Alongside Aberdeen boss Thelin, who has been labelled as ‘outstanding’, David Moyes has also been suggested as a potential replacement – the former Everton and Man United manager remains out of work since departing West Ham United at the end of last season.

Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen Record (2024) Games 13 Wins 13 Draws 0 Losses 0 Goals scored / conceded 35 / 7 Points per game 3.00

Wolves ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Bazoumana Toure

Among Premier League clubs interested

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Wolves are among several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on 18-year-old Hammarby sensation Bazoumana Toure, Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has reported.

The likes of Man United, Arsenal, and Brighton are all tracking the exciting winger, who has taken the Swedish top flight by storm since his arrival from Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas in March, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in 19 appearances this season.

Toure’s departure from Hammarby would generate significant profit for the Allsvenskan side, who acquired the starlet for just £370,000 earlier this year.

The 18-year-old could soon follow in the footsteps of fellow ASEC academy graduates to the Premier League, including Yaya Toure, Salomon Kalou, and Gervinho.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-10-24.