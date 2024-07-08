Highlights Wolves are considering ex-Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel as a backup for Jose Sa.

Arsenal are interested in Wolves shot-stopper David Bentley as a third-choice goalkeeper.

Tottenham are interested in winger Pedro Neto, but have doubts over his recent injury history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing ex-Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to replace reserve shot-stopper David Bentley, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With Bentley on Arsenal’s radar, Wolves could be looking to bring in a back-up keeper to support Jose Sa and have reportedly identified Schmeichel as a possible option.

The 37-year-old saw his one-year deal with Belgian side Anderlecht expire last month as he once again finds himself looking for a new club after leaving Leicester in 2022.

The Dane has been back in the spotlight recently, impressing for his national team at Euro 2024, helping them reach the Round of 16 in Germany.

With several clubs eyeing Schmeichel ahead of the new season, Celtic have also emerged as a viable destination as they look for a new number one this summer.

The Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers knows the veteran shot-stopper well from his time at Leicester and has recently responded to rumours over a potential reunion, suggesting 'there are lots of names' on the shortlist.

Celtic, unlike Wolves, could offer Schmeichel a place in the starting eleven, after Joe Hart vacated the spot and announced his retirement from the game after the season.

Arsenal Want Wolves Keeper

Could return to the Emirates

According to Nixon, Arsenal are eyeing Wolves goalkeeper David Bentley as a third-choice option alongside David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.

With the latter expected to depart this summer, rumours have been quiet around Ramsdale’s next destination as he could look to stay at the Emirates for another year as Raya’s understudy.

Bentley grew up in the Arsenal academy from the age of eight, but failed to make a first-team appearance before departing for Southend United in 2009.

The 30-year-old has struggled to outshine Jose Sa in goal last season as he made just five league appearances, conceding seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

If Bentley were to leave, Wolves are expected to pursue a deal for Schmeichel, who lifted the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016.

Man City academy graduate Schmeichel made 479 appearances for the Foxes before departing in 2022, ending his 11-year spell at the King Power Stadium. During his time with Leicester, former manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for the goalkeeper, labelling him "outstanding"...

"He always produces for us, he's absolutely outstanding when he had to be here. That's why he's one of the top keepers at this level."

Kasper Schmeichel's Leicester Stats (2011-2022) Games 479 Goals conceded 586 Clean sheets 147 Trophies 4

Tottenham Target Pedro Neto

On Ange Postecoglou’s shortlist

Tottenham are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto as journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms the 24-year-old is among the list of options for Spurs this summer.

However, the Italian football insider suggests there are doubts over Neto’s recent injury record – the talented winger appeared in just 20 Premier League games for Gary O’Neil’s side last season.

The Portugal international impressed whenever he was available, scoring twice and registering 11 assists in Wolves’ previous league campaign.

According to Romano, Spurs 'appreciate' Neto, who joined their Premier League rivals Wolves in 2019, aged just 19, and went on to make 135 appearances across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-07-24.