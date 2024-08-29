Wolverhampton Wanderers, in their search for a Maximilian Kilman replacement this summer, have identified West Ham United outcast Nayef Aguerd as a potential option, per The Guardian, though Gary O’Neil’s side are merely looking at a loan deal.

So far this summer, the respective signatures of Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle and Jorgen Strand Larsen have been snared – but they are still yet to find a replacement for their former skipper, Kilman.

And the Black Country outfit have paid the price, evidenced by their zero-point tally from their two Premier League opening fixtures, and are looking to reinforce the heart of their defence ahead of this summer’s fast-approaching deadline.

Wolves Identify Nayef Aguerd as Kilman Replacement

O’Neil and Co eyeing potential loan move

In the wake of Kilman’s departure, O’Neil and his entourage have been left relatively shortchanged in the centre-back department, with Toti Gomes, Craig Dawson, Yerson Mosquera and Santiago Bueno being the ex-Bournemouth boss’ only options.

Their lack of depth has boosted their interest in Aguerd. Deemed surplus to requirements by his Premier League employers after the additions of Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo in the capital, the London Stadium future of the Moroccan has long been up in the air.

Contracted until the summer of 2027 after joining for £30million two years ago, the ex-Stade Rennais ace could cut his stay in England’s top flight short by three years this summer after falling down Lopetegui’s pecking order.

In The Guardian’s report, journalist Jacob Steinberg stated that Wolves are interested in the 28-year-old defender, who has played just 39 games in the Premier League after signing for the Hammers in the summer of 2022.

Earlier this month, HITC Football suggested that West Ham were willing to let Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos move onto pastures new before the deadline with the capital club willing to entertain offers for the central defensive duo.

Kenitra-born Aguerd is a seasoned international for Morocco, having amassed 47 appearances for The Atlas Lions, and would provide a weakened Wolves defence with plenty of experience at both domestic and European level.

Aguerd vs Kilman - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Aguerd Kilman Minutes 1,859 3,420 Goals/Assists 1/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.5 86.3 Aerials won per game 2.3 2.3 Tackles per game 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.8 1 Overall rating 6.42 6.71

Wolves ‘Agree £21m Deal’ for Fluminese’s Andre

Midfielder’s favourable contract simplified move

In a bid to strengthen the spine of his side, Wolves chief O’Neil had earmarked Fluminese central midfielder Andre, a five-cap international with Brazil, as a primary target despite making Doyle’s move from Manchester City permanent.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, O’Neil’s men have agreed a £21 million transfer for the sought-after Brazilian, who has played just shy of 200 times – 197, to be precise – for his current employers since emerging from the club’s academy ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre has notched 29 outings, equating to 2,451 minutes of action, for his current employers this season.

Despite his tender age of 23, Ibirataia-born Andre has shown a robustness and maturity beyond his years and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, is now 'really close' to completing his Molineux switch.

Previously linked to the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Fulham, GMS sources are of the understanding that he’s set to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of putting pen to paper after the 2023 Copa Libertadores decided to cash in on his services.

All statistics per WhoScored