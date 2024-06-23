Highlights Wolves are considering Borussia Monchengladbach's Nico Elvedi as a potential replacement for in-demand defender Max Kilman.

Interest in Max Kilman has dominated Wolverhampton Wanderers headlines in recent days, with the defender coming under interest from various Premier League sides. But in a bid to stay ahead of the curve, Wolves have already looked at potential replacements for the former Maidenhead United man - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Borussia Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi is one of the targets they are looking at to replace him.

Kilman has been an ever-present for Wolves for over a year, and has only missed one Premier League game in the past two seasons - with his availability being a shining quality for clubs in the European race. That's seen clubs make bids for him, with Newcastle United and West Ham United both having offers rejected - but Elvedi has been lined up in case Kilman does see the exit door.

Wolves Line Elvedi Up as Kilman Replacement

Wolves have already looked to potential choices

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Wolves had an expectation they would come under offers for Kilman in the summer, and as a result, they have already considered new plans for defensive replacements this summer in the event that he exits the club.

And one player that they have targeted is Elvedi, who was a serious target at one stage last summer. The Swiss star, dubbed the 'new John Stones' earlier in his career, has been a regular starter for Monchengladbach throughout the season by missing just four games, with two of those coming in the opening of the season and one happening due to suspension.

He has a deal that runs until 2027 and so Wolves may have to cough up a bigger amount of money for his services, but scouts have kept strong and detailed reports on him over the past two seasons - and as a result, they are clued up on a player who would bolster their back line.

It is expected that he will be one of the players Wolves scope out further should Kilman leave, with contingency steps being taken to replace their star asset should Manchester United, Newcastle or West Ham make a move. Reports suggested last summer that Elvedi could be available for just £8m.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga statistics - Monchengladbach squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Pass Completion Rate 88.8 4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Clearances Per Game 4.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.4 3rd Match rating 6.76 6th

But whilst Eldevi does have a three-year contract at Monchengladbach, he is still relatively cheap compared to some of the other targets that have been floating around in the transfer market and that could see them plump for a move for his services in the summer if Kilman departs.

Kilman Money Would Give Wolves Chance to Strengthen

Wolves haven't strengthened in recent years and this is their opportunity

Whilst Kilman would be a huge loss and a shock to the system if he departs, it would give Wolves a huge transfer kitty to spend on other areas which could be badly needed. Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes all departed last summer and whilst Joao Gomes has done well filling in alongside Mario Lemina, that is a huge loss of talent and they could replenish their midfield ranks.

Elsewhere, a striker could be brought in to support Matheus Cunha, with Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva failing to breach the first-team picture; and a top striker alongside a central midfielder would be music to the ears of Gary O'Neil if Elvedi can be brought in to replace Kilman.

Wolves have been a solid mid-table club since their promotion to the Premier League back in 2018, finishing seventh in their first two seasons in the top flight alongside more strong finishes in other campaigns. But having placed 14th last season - which was their worst since being promoted - O'Neil will be hoping to stray away from that slight downward trend by adding quality.

