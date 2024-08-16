Wolverhampton Wanderers are plotting a move for Ajax winger Carlos Forbs as a replacement for Pedro Neto, who departed for Chelsea last week, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Forbs enjoyed his breakout campaign in senior football last season, making 32 appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions, scoring three goals. The 20-year-old demonstrated enough potential in these outings to prompt Wolves to target him, with manager Gary O'Neil desperate to find an immediate successor to star man Neto.

The east Midlands club's season kicks off at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, and O'Neil is eager to add to the signings of Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen. The English head coach currently has a thin squad depleted by the departures of Neto and Max Kilman, and has identified Forbs as a player who can add offensive firepower to his ensemble.

Wolves Want Forbs to Replace Neto

Ajax see him as an important player

Initially at Sporting CP in his youth, Forbs swapped home nation Portugal for England at the age of 11, joining Manchester City's academy. Scoring three goals in four appearances for City's under-21 side, the winger left the Etihad for Ajax last summer, in a blockbuster deal that could rise to €19 million if performance-related add-ons are met.

The Amsterdam club opted to blood the youngster carefully, granting him eight starts and 21 total appearances in the Eredivisie last season. Expected to develop further in the Netherlands, Forbs could instead be set for a shock return to England, with Wolves planning on swooping for the Portugal under-21 international.

The Premier League side have lost talisman Neto, who scored twice and provided eleven assists in 20 games last season, and view Forbs, who has been described as "simply phenomenal" as providing similar attributes to the new Chelsea signing. Described as 'phenomenal' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Romano confirmed Wolves' interest in the explosive Ajax man:

"Yeah, talking is not easy, because he's an important player for Ajax, but the player they wanted, as soon as they got their official proposal from Chelsea for Pedro Neto, was and is Carlos Forbs. "They believe that he has huge, huge potential, and that he can be a fantastic signing for the present and the future."

Given the significant outlay Ajax invested into Forbs, and how much they supposedly value him, this may not be a cheap deal for Wolves to pull off. However, having garnered approximately £94 million for Neto and Kilman combined, the Midlanders should be flush with cash and ready to fight financially for their top target.

Forbs' Eredivisie Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.07 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.85 Expected Assists Per 90 0.25

Wolves Also Looking at Wissa

Carvalho's arrival could threaten Wissa

An alternative addition to Forbs could be Brentford's Yoane Wissa, who Wolves reportedly hold an interest in. Wissa was crucial for Thomas Frank's side last season in the absence of Ivan Toney, netting 12 Premier League goals and registering three assists.

However, the return of Toney, the return of Bryan Mbuemo from injury, and the signings of Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho could leave Wissa with fewer minutes than he wants in the upcoming season. Carvalho arrived from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £27.5 million last week, and likes to operate on the left-hand side of the attack, the same area Wissa operates in.

Wolves have reportedly identified the Congolese as a Neto replacement and talks have commenced over a deal.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/08/2024