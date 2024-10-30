Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned their attention to Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal and have made contact with the French club to try and attract the Moroccan international, according to AfricaFoot.

Wolves are reportedly looking to secure the 24-year-old forward on a six-month loan with an option for a permanent move at the end of the season.

According to AfricaFoot, talks between the parties have already started and are ongoing, but it remains unclear whether Wolves are negotiating with the player's camp, the club, or both.

Aboukhlal has been impressive this season for Toulouse, scoring three goals and registering one assist in nine Ligue 1 appearances, making him the club’s joint-top scorer in the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aboukhlal underwent knee surgery last season, which saw him miss a significant portion of the campaign, managing just nine league starts for Toulouse.

Under contract until June 2026, the 'explosive' 24-year-old joined Toulouse from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2022 and has made 65 appearances for the French club across all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

Aboukhlal’s addition could provide a significant boost to Wolves’ frontline in January and ease their injury struggles, with attackers Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Hee-chan Hwang all facing setbacks at the moment.

Sitting 19th in the Premier League table after nine matches, Wolves are among the three clubs yet to secure a win this term, alongside Southampton and Ipswich Town.

While scoring has not necessarily been an issue, with 12 goals netted so far, Wolves have struggled defensively, conceding 25 goals in their first nine games.

Two late goals against Brighton last weekend saw them salvage a point, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha scoring in the final minutes to earn their second point of the season.

Gary O’Neil’s men will be hoping to turn their fortunes around when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, before taking on Southampton a week later.

Zakaria Aboukhlal's Toulouse Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 9 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 5.2 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 649

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-10-24.