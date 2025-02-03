Wolves are eyeing a late move to sign Union Berlin star Danilho Doekhi to bolster their defensive options after missing out on Kevin Danso, according to Pete O'Rourke.

Vitor Pereira had targeted signings in the back third of the pitch this month after taking over from Gary O'Neil, with £16.6m man Emmanuel Agbadou arriving as his first signing for the club. Wolves were then close to signing Danso from Lens with a medical scheduled, before he pulled out of the deal and signed for Tottenham instead in a wild 12 hours.

Wolves are still adamant they will add another defender to their back line however before Monday's deadline passes, and Doekhi has now emerged as a late target.

Wolves Eyeing Move for Doekhi

Crystal Palace also interested

According to a report by O'Rourke, Wolves are ready to compete with Crystal Palace to sign Doekhi to bolster their defensive options before the transfer deadline on Monday night.

Doekhi, who has been described as 'elite', would be an ideal addition to the squad for Pereira with Wolves hoping to add a forward and midfielder to their squad also.

The club have tabled a bid for Ukraine international Volodymyr Brazkho, while reports on Sunday night suggested that they were also close to agreeing a deal to sign Marshall Munetsi.

A forward addition may be less of a priority now however, after Matheus Cunha committed his future to the club by signing a new contract until 2029 following their 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.