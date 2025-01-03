Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to continue building a Brazilian-influenced squad and are targeting midfield duo Gerson and Richard Rios, according to Brazilian outlet Os Donos da Bola.

Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Andre are three Selecao stars shining at Molineux this season. The Old Gold has focused on assembling a team boasting South American talent in recent years.

Vitor Pereira will oversee his first transfer window since arriving at the club, and his midfield looks like a department he wants to bolster this month. They are eyeing two of Brazilian football's midfield gems, Gerson and Rios. The pair have been making waves in Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A and could be set to arrive in Europe.

Wolves Keeping Tabs on Gerson and Richard Rios

Rios was previously on Manchester United's wishlist

Wolves are reportedly monitoring Gerson and Rios, and Pereira could be behind their potential pursuit of the midfield duo. The Portuguese coach spent time in charge of Flamengo and coached Gerson, 27, at the Maracana.

Gerson has developed into a leader with excellent displays in the middle of the park. Now club captain, he made 14 appearances under Pereira and is renowned for his high football IQ while also a threat going forward with a box-to-box profile that could suit Wolves.

The energetic midfielder has also caught the eye while on international duty with Brazil, earning 11 caps. He's been a regular starter during their ongoing CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Gerson and Richard Rios Stats (Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2024) Gerson Richard Rios Appearances 32 24 Goals 3 3 Shots On Target 13 10 Open Play Passes 1323 788 Assists 6 4 Chances Created 41 15 Passes Completed 1170 692 Passing Accuracy (%) 86.16 85.12 Tackles Made 57 64 Aerial Duels Contested 63 40 Aerial Duels Won 32 22 Aerial Duel Success (%) 50.79 55 Ground Duels Contested 275 245 Ground Duels Won 156 119 Ground Duel Success (%) 56.73 48.57

Pereira will also know Rios, 24, who plies his trade at Palmeiras and has been catching the eye of European clubs. Manchester United made an enquiry for the Colombian midfielder in the summer, while AC Milan also showed interest.

Rios, once dubbed 'phenomenal', was priced at around £17 million when talk of a move to United surfaced, and his stock continued to grow even though a move to Old Trafford did not materialize. He's an excellent dribbler who has broken into Colombia's national team, earning 19 caps.

Wolves are eyeing a double swoop for Gerson and Rios, but Pereira might be wary of focusing solely on midfield. His defence has struggled this season, and a new centre-back is also anticipated with Aston Villa's 'man-mountain' Diego Carlos linked.

All stats courtesy of Squawka- correct as of 03/01/2025.