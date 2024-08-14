Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the search to find a replacement for now-Chelsea star Pedro Neto, have identified Ajax’s Carlos Forbs as a potential successor and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has insisted that the Portuguese ace remains ‘on top’ of their summer shortlist.

So far this summer, Gary O’Neil has reinforced his side with Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima, while Tommy Doyle has returned to Molineux on a permanent basis – but losing a player of Neto’s ilk and subsequently replacing their talent is no easy feat.

Wolves Transfer Latest: Carlos Forbs

Contracted to Ajax until the summer of 2028

Formerly of Manchester City’s fabled academy, the 20-year-old – amid struggles to worm his way into senior proceedings – opted for a five-year move, worth a total of £17 million, to Eredivisie giants Ajax last summer.

In 2023/24, the four-cap Portugal Under-21 international, who was linked with Nottingham Forest in the winter window, notched a mere three goals and five assists across all competitions, though only managed to play 825 minutes in the Dutch top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all 35 Ajax players, Forbs played the 17th-most minutes in the Eredivisie last season (825).

Early indications have suggested, however, that Forbs - previously described as 'phenomenal' - has been identified by Wolves as a potential summer acquisition, per Romano, with talks set to commence over a deal - one that could provide him with the chance to finally get a crack at Premier League football.

Contracted until the summer of 2028, Ajax enter negotiations with would-be buyers in a favourable position, which could hamper Wolves’ pursuit of the highly-rated left-winger, who has notched 59 goals and 47 assists in his 117-game career.

Romano: Forbs Remains ‘On Top’ of Wolves’ List

‘It’s not that easy to sign this player’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Forbs, 20, remains at the top of Wolves’ shortlist of Neto replacements, but he did insist that a move would not be simple given he only arrived in the Dutch capital a year ago. Insisting that O’Neil and his entourage are fond admirers of the Portuguese and that they ‘really, really want him’, the transfer insider said:

"He remains on top of the list but, again, a complicated negotiation for Wolves with Ajax because they just signed him one year ago. It’s not that easy to sign this player. But I think Wolves are still there, and the player they really, really want is him. So, there is still a chance.”

Wolves Eyeing Move for West Ham's Michail Antonio

Striker currently earns £100,000-per-week

Another position in dire need of bolstering for the Midlands-based outfit is centre forward. Ever since Raul Jimenez’s departure last summer, they have lacked a killer instinct in that area and have now been linked with West Ham United’s Michail Antonio.

Wolves, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, are ‘scoping out’ a deal for the Jamaica international, who has found regular game time hard to come by in east London, ahead of their 2024/25 Premier League curtain raiser against Arsenal.

Michail Antonio - Premier League Career Statistics Appearances 254 Goals 67 Assists 32 Wins 95 Goals per match 0.26 Shots 513 Shots on target 195 Shot accuracy (%) 38

London-born Antonio has entered the final 12 months of his current £100,000-per-week contract in the capital and would be a financially viable option for Wolves, who primarily used the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan through the middle last term.

All statistics per the Premier League official website - correct as of 14/08/2024