Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for Rennes defender Christopher Wooh, who has caught the eye of manager Gary O'Neil, according to TBR Football.

Wooh has impressed in the French top flight in recent years, and has started six of Rennes' first seven league games this season. As a result of his fine form, Wolves are said to be weighing up the possibility of launching a bid for the 6'3 centre-back.

The West Midlanders are eager to strengthen their central defensive cohort in January, after losing Max Kilman to West Ham in the summer, and the Englishman's replacement, Yerson Mosquera, suffered what is likely to be a season-ending ACL injury. This has left O'Neil with just Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno as his senior options in this position at his disposal, and thus the club have identified Wooh as a primary target to pursue in January.

Wolves Eyeing Wooh

He's thrived in Ligue 1

Having started the new campaign in dire form, Wolves are desperate to reinforce in the winter transfer window. The Premier League side have amassed just a single point from their opening seven games, and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

A 5-3 defeat at the hands of Brentford last time out highlighted O'Neil's side's vulnerability defensively, and thus Wooh's progress is being monitored. TBR reveal that the Cameroonian has been watched carefully by Wolves, and that he's currently one of the names on the club's shortlist.

It's unclear how much Rennes would demand for the 23-year-old, although he arrived in Brittany from Lens for £8.5 million back in 2022. After making significant progress since this switch, it's likely that les Rouges et Noirs would want to make a significant profit on their valuable asset.

Described as 'incredible', the imposing defender is said to have the physical presence O'Neil is looking to add to his back-line. The likes of Dawson and Gomes have struggled in this aspect of the game so far this season, while Bueno hasn't been granted the opportunities to prove himself, starting just once all campaign.

Wooh's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 18 Pass Accuracy 85.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.96 Tackles Per 90 1.17 Interceptions Per 90 1.17 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.27

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024