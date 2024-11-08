Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing Luton Town manager Rob Edwards as a potential successor to Gary O'Neil, who could be given his marching orders if the West Midlanders fail to beat Southampton at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, according to TBR Football.

Wolves have endured a miserable start to the new season, winning none of their opening ten matches and accumulating just three points, a return that sees them sat at the bottom of the Premier League table. This poor form has inevitably prompted scrutiny over O'Neil's management, with John Percy revealing yesterday that defeat in the clash with Southampton could be the final straw for the Englishman.

Already conducting background checks on potential replacements, Edwards is said to be in the frame to take over at Molineux. The Welshman has long-standing connections with the Old Gold, having played for the club between 2004 and 2008, as well as taking up various coaching roles, and thus could be enticed by the prospect of becoming the head coach.

Wolves Eyeing Edwards

He'd need to be lured away from Luton

Having signed a new four-year contract in August, O'Neil is admired by the Wolves hierarchy, who feel they currently possess one of England's brightest coaches. However, there is a realisation that this early season relegation form cannot continue, and thus a loss against the Saints could cause them to pull the trigger on the former Bournemouth manager.

TBR Football report that Edwards has been sounded out as a possible successor, with Molineux executives impressed with the coaching acumen he's demonstrated at Luton. The 41-year-old, described by Jürgen Klopp as 'insane', oversaw the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League in 2023, and almost managed to keep the Bedfordshire club in the top flight, despite their significantly inferior financial resources relative to the rest of the division.

Luring Edwards away from Luton would likely require a compensation package to be paid to the Championship club, which could prompt Wolves to turn to their other purported candidate, David Moyes, who is currently out of a job. However, with Edwards previously publicising his admiration for the Old Gold, having spent significant portions of his career with the Midlands club, he could be attracted by the potential reunion, helping to facilitate a potential deal with Luton.

Edwards' Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 155 Wins 59 Draws 42 Losses 54 Win Percentage 38%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 08/11/2024