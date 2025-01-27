Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering offering former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a chance to return to the Premier League, according to The Sun.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Anfield in the summer of 2023 and joined Besiktas, but he's been handed a bit-part role with the Turkish outfit this season. The arrival of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may result in more opportunities, given he started in a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor (January 27), the Norweigan coach's first Super Lig game in charge.

The 31-year-old is open to returning to the Premier League, where he spent six years with Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 after a spell at Arsenal. He'll have a year left to run on his contract next summer but could depart this month on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Wolves Enter Race For Oxlade-Chamberlain

Vitor Pereira Could Replace Mario Lemina With Ex-PL Star

Wolves are monitoring Oxlade-Chamberlain's availability and could swoop for the 35-cap England international before the winter transfer window shuts on February 3. He's spent this season on either wing for Besiktas, but Vitor Pereira may be intrigued by his versatility and the fact that he can play in midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (2) Goals 1 Assists 0 Accurate Long Balls 0.8 (83%) Accurate Crosses 0.2 (33%) Ground Duels Won 1.0 (60%) Aerial Duels Won 0.5 (33%)

Mario Lemina's future is in doubt after the veteran midfielder asked to leave the club earlier this month, and Pereira will want a replacement if the 31-year-old departs. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab are interested, and he'll be sold if an offer over £5 million is made.

Wolves have decided to keep young English midfielder Tommy Doyle, who Sheffield United were after, as they find themselves in a relegation battle, sitting 18th, a point from safety after 23 games. Oxlade-Chamberlain has plenty of experience to help Pereira and his team avoid the drop and may be eager to get his career back on track in England.

Jurgen Klopp said the 'super' Englishman was a joy to work with during his time at Liverpool, and this type of personality could be crucial for Wolves. They face competition from fellow relegation battlers Leicester City, while EFL Championship title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United are also showing interest.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

