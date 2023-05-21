Wolverhampton Wanderers would love to see Fabio Silva “take off” at Molineux, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Wolves talent will hope to impress head coach Julen Lopetegui during pre-season.

Wolves news – Fabio Silva

Silva endured a mixed start to his Wolves career since arriving from FC Porto for a then-club record fee of £35.6m in September 2020.

Having dealt with the pressure of a significant price tag at 18 years old, the centre-forward was suddenly thrust into the limelight following Raul Jimenez’s serious fractured skull injury just over two months later.

A solid first campaign at Molineux followed under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who Bruno Lage replaced at the end of that season.

Despite being a regular in the first team in his debut season, the Portugal U21 international was left to play second-fiddle to Jimenez the following year, resulting in the centre-forward failing to find the back of the net throughout the campaign.

This season, Silva earned himself a one-year contract extension to his £80,000 per-week deal before being shipped out on loan to Anderlecht and now PSV Eindhoven.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it is too early to write Silva’s Wolves career off, given he is just 20 years old.

And the transfer insider hints that the Porto-born star could be due another loan move away from Molineux before nailing down his place in the first team.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Silva?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We have to see what happens with Fabio Silva. He’s a big-money player who they would love to see take off, but sometimes there are times when a player spends another year out on loan before returning, and that may happen. We’ll see how talks go in the summer on that one.”

What next for Wolves and Silva?

Whilst it would be too early to conclude Silva’s career as a failed attempt at signing an unproven young talent, this summer, the striker could reach a crossroads in his time with the Molineux outfit.

Silva, described as having “enormous potential” by the Daily Mail’s Ollie Lewis, has yet to play under Lopetegui after being sent out on loan under Lage’s regime and could impress the Spanish head coach going into next season.

The talented youngster has produced over 20 goal contributions in his time with Anderlecht and PSV, indicating the club’s former record signing has been able to display his qualities, albeit at a lesser standard.

Given that Lopetegui’s side are ranked as one of the Premier League’s lowest scorers, the 57-year-old may feel that Silva will do his side’s chances in front of goal no harm as he looks to nurture a top-class striker out of the Portuguese centre-forward.