John Stones has now become a treble-winner under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship at Manchester City, but there was once a decent chance he could have ended up at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Yorkshire-born ace has been an imperative part of the Spaniard’s success over the past few seasons, typically playing as a defender.

A recent stroke of genius by Guardiola has seen Stones deployed as a midfielder, though, partnering Rodri in a pivot in front of the back line.

His ability has come on leaps and bounds over the past few campaigns but has not all been positive for Stones since his move from Merseyside to Manchester.

In fact, at one point early in his City career, League Two striker Tom Pope tweeted wishing he could play against the 29-year-old defender every week and that he'd score 40 in a season against him.

After they played against each other, the Port Vale hitman took another pop at the England international claiming that he'd score an extra ten to make it 50.

Given his struggles, the former Everton defender looked poised to leave the Premier League giants in the summer of 2020, with Wolves showing a genuine interest in his signature.

But some fans at Molineux weren’t happy with their club’s potential piece of business.

We reckon they might have had a change of heart if they were offered him today!

Wolves’ fans claim they didn’t want to sign Stones

Back in August 2020, the @WolvesFC_latest Twitter account posted a picture of the City defender, asking whether Wanderers fans would like to see their club snap him up for £20m.

Now, off the back of Stones’ undeniable influence on City in their historic season, rival fans have dug up some replies from those of Wolves persuasion claiming that they wouldn’t have taken him on board.

“Never in a month of Sundays. Soft and useless.” one fan said, while another chimed in with: “Always got a mistake in him – defo wouldn’t start in front of Coady or Boly.”

A third added: “No thanks. I make no apologies for wanting better, and I trust Nuno to bring in better.”

One added the best response of them all by saying: “No. He’s a slow David Luiz without the aggression. A liability. Call me old fashioned, but I like a defender who can be trusted to defend not just be able to dribble past a forward in his own box and then lose it!!!”

Granted, Stones' stint at City didn’t start off as fruitful as all would have hoped, but Wolves and their fans will be kicking themselves they did not take the risk.

Throwback to when Pep Guardiola defended Stones

As previously mentioned, Stones had a tough start to life at the Etihad Stadium.

He joined City as the world’s most defensive defender at that current moment and therefore was subject to unjust criticism as most fans based his performances on his price tag.

However, his manager would always back him, and after their recent European heroics in Istanbul, the loving comments from Guardiola have resurfaced.

You can watch the clip below…