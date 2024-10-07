The tide of popular support for Wolves manager Gary O'Neil may be starting to turn, with the club's supporters making their dissatisfaction heard during the defeat against Brentford at the weekend by questioning his substitutions.

Wolves are still rooted to the foot of the Premier League table after yet another loss. The Midlands club are one of four teams yet to win this season, and after seven games have conceded 21 goals already, six more than any other team in the league. That defensive weakness is a far cry from the organised unit O'Neil's side appeared to be last season, and fans are losing patience fast.

The trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon was an unhappy one for Wolves and their manager, and according to information from The Athletic, it sounds like things could turn really sour if things do not improve soon.

O'Neil's Substitutions Didn't Work

Hwang Hee-chan was not a popular choice

Wolves were behind after less than two minutes on Saturday, as Brentford struck early yet again. However, O'Neil's side restored parity just moments later thanks to Matheus Cunha. However, by half-time, the away side were 4-2 down and on course for another defeat. Fabio Carvalho completed the rout in the final moments of the game, and an injury-time consolation goal from Rayan Aït-Nouri did nothing to improve the situation.

O'Neil's attempts to rectify the problems at hand didn't have much of an impact. The Wolves boss replaced Andre just before the 60-minute mark, bringing on striker Hwang Hee-chan in his stead, but that did nothing to disrupt Brentford's rhythm and only served to anger the fans that had made the trip down to West London.

As per the report from The Athletic on the dire situation at Wolves, it is said the away fans reacted angrily to the introduction of the out-of-sorts Hwang and chanted "you don’t know what you’re doing" in O'Neil's direction when the substitution was announced. By the final whistle, O'Neil and his players were met with a chorus of booing and jeering from the Wolves fans who were furious with what they had seen.

Hwang Hee-chan 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 354 Goals 1 Shots per 90 minutes 0.1 Dribble success % 25 Key passes per 90 minutes 0.3

Wolves on Downward Spiral

Last season's success seems a distant memory

Wolves lost key players in the summer, with Pedro Neto moving to Chelsea and Max Kilman heading to West Ham, leaving glaring gaps in their defensive and attacking roster.

Their departures, twinned with underwhelming additions to the squad, have left Wolves a far less imposing and solid proposition to the one fans enjoyed watching last season. In the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, Wolves registered important and impressive wins over Chelsea, Tottenham, and Fulham, with many praising O'Neil's methods in man-management and getting his players operating in a slick, counter-attacking system.

Wolves will now need to get back on track quickly before they become embroiled in a relegation this battle. A long season lies ahead, and it remains to be seen how long Gary O'Neil is involved in that campaign.

All statistics via WhoScored - as of 07/10/2024