Wolverhampton Wanderers selling Max Kilman for £35m this summer "wouldn't be the worst idea in the world", says journalist Dean Jones.

Wolves have already rejected one bid from Napoli for the defender, but Jones thinks they should give serious consideration to parting ways with him and completely overhauling their squad.

Wolves transfer news — Max Kilman

According to The Telegraph, Wolves are keen to retain Kilman after turning down a £30m offer from Napoli for his services.

The same outlet claims that the West Midlands club have since opened talks with the centre-back over a new deal as they look to keep hold of him.

Another report from the MailOnline, however, claims that Wolves could be willing to sell Kilman if Napoli up their bid to £35m.

The Premier League outfit have already sold Nathan Collins, who has joined Thomas Frank's Brentford side, while former captain Conor Coady has also left Molineux after deciding to join Leicester City in the Championship.

What has Dean Jones said about Max Kilman and Wolves?

Jones thinks Wolves should accept a £35m offer for Kilman and reckons fans would not be too disappointed if the club made that decision.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I'll be honest, if Wolves can get £35m for Max Kilman, I think that they should probably take it. There's a lot going on at Wolves and I think that it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to completely overhaul the side and forget all the bad memories that have been attached to them.

"Look, Max Kilman is a decent defender, but most Wolves fans, at £35m, would not have a problem, I don't think, with losing him — especially if it was to a club abroad that wasn't going to affect them at any point in the near future."

Are any other clubs interested in signing Max Kilman this summer?

Napoli do not appear to be the only side who are looking at Kilman right now. As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are also keen on the 26-year-old.

The report from the Italian outlet claims that Wolves are hoping a bidding war kicks off between their Premier League rivals and the Serie A outfit.

In the past, Chelsea have also shown an interest in Kilman, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT last year that he was a player who the Blues had on their radar during the 2022 summer transfer window.

With there being conflicting reports, it really will be intriguing to see where the Englishman is playing his football in September.

If he ends up staying at Molineux, it is very unlikely that manager Julen Lopetegui would be devastated. Kilman was an important player for Wolves last season. As per WhoScored, he missed just one Premier League fixture and made 4.4 clearances per game, which was the highest average in his squad.

A £35m bid could be hard to turn down, though, especially if the club want to do a rebuild this summer.