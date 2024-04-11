Highlights Wolves are one of the clubs considering a move for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The 21-year-old has been described as being a "revelation" between the sticks for the La Liga club this season.

Wolves could be set for a summer shake-up in the goalkeeping department with Dan Bentley's future uncertain.

Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is said to be 'on the radar' of Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United, as well as Juventus.

That's according to Tutto Juve, per Sport Witness, who say that Newcastle and Juventus have 'shown interest' in the young shot-stopper, though Wolves are still scouting him at this stage and keeping an eye on his progress.

Three-Way Summer Transfer Race on the Cards

The goalkeeper doesn't have the best stats, but is still attracting attention

The 21-year-old has become Villarreal's first choice goalkeeper this season, having broken through from their academy set-up last year. In 30 appearances this season, he has kept just four clean sheets and conceded 53 goals. Despite this, he has made plenty of saves too with the La Liga Extra account on X choosing to label him as a "revelation".

He is under contract until the summer of 2027, and in this latest report, there is no indication of the fee it would take for Wolves, Newcastle or Juventus to secure his services. The Denmark under-21 international may yet attract more suitors this summer, despite his statistics not reflecting his ability between the sticks.

How Jorgensen and Jose Sa compare in 2023-24 Filip Jorgensen Jose Sa Appearances 30 34 Clean sheets 4 6 Goals conceded 53 51 Minutes played 2,700 2,978

Wolves' Goalkeeper Situation As it Stands

Like Jorgensen at Villarreal, Wolves' first-choice Jose Sa is under contract at Molineux until 2027. There are no current signs of the goalkeeper going anywhere this summer, so Jorgensen would likely be competition - or at least an understudy - to Sa in the immediate future. Sa has previously been linked with a £40m move to Saudi Arabia, but those rumours have died down in recent months. Anything can change in football, though, so Wolves will need to be prepared and expect the unexpected.

Next season will be the final year of back-up stopper Dan Bentley's Wolves contract. The former Bristol City captain joined in January 2023 and has only made seven appearances for the club in that time. It's possible that he could move on this summer in search of more regular game time, but the 30-year-old would command a fee.

Third-choice goalkeeper Tom King is also under contract until the end of June 2027. He only penned a new deal two months ago, so he is likely to stay and be happy playing back-up to two goalkeepers in the Black Country. The 29-year-old, signed in a surprise move from League Two club Northampton Town in 2023, is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the club.

Speaking about Jose Sa earlier this season, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said: “I’m far more keen to speak about the positives that he brings. We could go through a list of every player and speak about what they want to improve that can almost come across like we’re criticising and being negative.

“I think Jose is a fantastic goalkeeper for the level. There are areas that with all the players we’re working on daily to try to improve, and Jose knows what they are, but I think the main message around Jose is that we’re delighted to have a top goalkeeper at the club."

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.