West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could be dismissed from his position in the London Stadium dugout if his side loses at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, according to Kaveh Solhekol.

The Hammers have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their opening 14 matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the Premier League table. Thus, Lopetegui is under significant pressure to reverse the East London outfit's fortunes, with discontent growing around the club.

It appears succession planning ahead of the Spaniard's almost inevitable departure has commenced, with the Irons reportedly keen on appointing former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmund. However, no decision has been made on Lopetegui yet, with the Wolves clash understood to be his last-chance saloon.

Wolves Game 'Must-Win' for Lopetegui

It could be curtains for him

Appointed in the summer as David Moyes' successor, Lopetegui certainly hasn't hit the ground running at West Ham. Despite receiving significant investment in the playing squad, the former Real Madrid head coach's side seem to have regressed under his stewardship, and he's subsequently facing the sack.

Speaking on Sky Sports, journalist Solhekol provided an update on the situation:

"Well, the game against Wolves on Monday for Julen Lopetegui is a must-win game. The West Ham board are looking at this game effectively as a cup final. If West Ham lose at home against Wolves, I would find it difficult to see how Lopetegui can carry on as the West Ham manager. "Now, my understanding of the situation is that, for instance, somebody like David Sullivan is a very hands-on owner at West Ham. He's at practically every single game. He watches all the games forensically as well. "And one of the things that has been really concerning for everybody at the club has been the fragility of the West Ham defence. You know, the board are watching games, and they're seeing West Ham concede something like two goals a game. "I think they've already conceded 27 goals in 14 games, and they're sitting there scratching their heads, thinking, this cannot go on, because we are heading for a relegation scrap at the moment, when we invested so much money, and we thought we were going to move on and be challenging to be in Europe again."

If Lopetegui does manage to get past his former club unscathed on Monday night, he then faces a trip to Bournemouth the following Monday, in what will likely be another litmus test of his acumen as Hammers boss.

Lopetegui's West Ham Statistics 2024/25 Matches Managed 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8 Win Percentage 31.25%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 06/12/2024