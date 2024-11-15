Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning to sell forward Fabio Silva in 2025 despite his recent performances for Las Palmas, Molineux News has reported.

Wolves reportedly want the 22-year-old ‘off their wage bill’ next summer, five years after securing his arrival from Porto for £35m.

The Molineux outfit are said to have ‘no chance’ of recouping what they paid for the Portuguese striker in 2020, as he will have only a year left on his contract, which expires in the summer of 2026.

Silva, who was just 18 years old when he moved to the West Midlands, was seen as a major coup for Wolves and was even compared to Cristiano Ronaldo at the time.

However, he has largely struggled during his time in England, managing just five goals in 72 appearances across all competitions before being sent out on loan to Las Palmas last summer.

Since then, Silva has rediscovered his scoring form, netting three goals and providing one assist in nine appearances in La Liga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Silva made eight appearances for Wolves in the Premier League last season, amassing a total of 262 minutes.

According to Molineux News, Silva’s resurgence at Las Palmas has drawn attention from clubs in Spain and Portugal, who are now eyeing a move for the striker in 2025. A permanent stay at Las Palmas has also not been ruled out.

Silva is currently on his fourth loan spell at Wolves, having previously been sent to Anderlecht, PSV, and Rangers, where his performance was once branded as 'awful'.

The 22-year-old scored six goals in 25 appearances at Ibrox, often being deployed on the left by Philippe Clement, while this season, he has played exclusively as a centre-forward for Las Palmas.

Alongside Silva, Wolves face several contract decisions in the coming months, with the deals of Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, and Craig Dawson expiring at the end of the season.

After securing their first win against Southampton, Gary O’Neil’s side have moved off the bottom of the Premier League table into 19th and will next face Fulham away.

Fabio Silva's Las Palmas Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 9 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.2 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 646

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.