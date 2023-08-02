Wolverhampton Wanderers could be about to see a busy final month of the transfer window with Guido Rodriguez the latest star to be linked with the Molineux outfit, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed.

Julen Lopetegui's side have been hamstrung by FFP concerns all summer, but Galetti believes new signings are now on the horizon for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Guido Rodriguez

It had looked at one point as if Wolves might have been about to lose manager Lopetegui after less than 12 months in charge of the Premier League side.

The former Real Madrid boss was appointed last year and managed to achieve what many thought would be impossible by keeping Wolves in the Premier League.

However, Lopetegui spoke of frustration about Wolves' FFP situation at the backend of the 2022/23 season, with reports suggesting he might even walk away from the club.

In the end, the 56-year-old committed his future to the West Midlands outfit, but it hasn't been a smooth sailing summer so far.

Wolves were forced to sell captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal for an astronomical £47 million fee.

It's also suggested elsewhere that Daniel Podence could be sold by Wanderers, as they look to balance the books ahead of the new campaign.

However, in the latest update provided by Galetti, attention could soon switch to confirming additions ahead of the new season.

That comes after a report from journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, who admitted Wolves have been holding talks with Rodriguez, despite the 24-year-old being locked in contract talks with Real Betis.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the reliable reporter revealed contact had taken place between Rodriguez and Wolves, although nothing 'concrete' had been confirmed yet.

On the current state of play, Galetti said: "Wolves are moving slowly at this stage of the summer transfer window. There have been some contacts with Real Betis for Guido Rodriguez, but nothing concrete. The player, among other things, is discussing his contract renewal with the Spanish club.”

What's next for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

It's been a largely uninspiring transfer window for Wolves so far, with their biggest signing so far being Matt Doherty, who joined on a free transfer following a dismal spell with Atletico Madrid.

Any hopes of seeing Wolves splash the cash might have to wait even longer, as it looks like the Molineux outfit will fall short in their pursuit of talented youngster Alex Scott.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT last week that Wolves aren't currently in talks with Bristol City for the signing of Scott, having previously seen a £20 million approach rejected.

It was suggested by Sheth that Bristol City have been expecting interest away from Wolves in their prized asset, which has not yet arrived, meaning the door remains open for Lopetegui's side to open talks in the future, should they wish.

And such has been Wolves' reluctance to stump up the cash, it's been reported that Bournemouth have swooped in and stolen Scott from under their noses.